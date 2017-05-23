Thierry Meyssan - Political consultant, President-founder of the Réseau Voltaire (Voltaire Network). Latest work in French - Sous nos Yeux. Du 11-Septembre à Donald Trump(Right Before our Eyes. From 9/11 to Donald Trump)

Donald Trump's speech to the leaders of the Muslim world marks a radical change in US military policy. As from now, the enemy is no longer the Syrian Arab Republic, but jihadism, in other words the strategic tool of the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.During his electoral campaign, Donald Trump had declared that he had no interest in overthrowing régimes, although he intends to put an end to Islamic terrorism.notably by provoking the resignation of his National Security Advisor, General Michaël Flynn. In 2012, Flynn had opposed Barack Obama's project to create Daesh,Everything has been used to present the new US President as an Islamophobe. He was criticised for having promulgated a decree forbidding entry into his country to citizens of six Muslim States. Democrat magistrates abused their functions in order to uphold this accusation.not posed by the survival of the Syrian Arab Republic, but by the loss of what would represent, for certain allies of Washington,It is clearly recognised in all international conferences that all states are publicly opposed to Islamic terrorism, although in private, some of these states have been organising it for the last 66 years.By concentrating his speech in Riyadh on the clarification of the misconceptions concerning his relations with Islam and the affirmation of his intention to put an end to the jihadist tool of the Anglo-Saxon secret services, Donald Trump imposed his will on the fifty states gathered to listen to him.We do not yet know what London's reaction will be. As for Riyadh, Donald Trump was very careful to whitewash the Sauds for their past crimes.This is obviously absurd, since the Muslim Brotherhood and the Naqshbandis are Sunnis, while Teheran is Shiite.The accusations against Iran have no importance, since Teheran knows which way the wind is blowing. For the last 16 years, Washington - which never misses an opportunity to spit in their faces - has been destroying, one by one, all their enemies - the Taliban, Saddam Hussein and soon Daesh.What is now in play, as we announced eight months ago, is the end of the "Arab Springs" and the return to regional peace.