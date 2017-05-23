Donald Trump's speech to the leaders of the Muslim world marks a radical change in US military policy. As from now, the enemy is no longer the Syrian Arab Republic, but jihadism, in other words the strategic tool of the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
During his electoral campaign, Donald Trump had declared that he had no interest in overthrowing régimes, although he intends to put an end to Islamic terrorism. Since his election, his adversaries have been attempting to force him to follow their policy - using the power of the Muslim Brotherhood to overthrow the Syrian Arab Republic.
They have used anything they could to destroy the team chosen by candidate Trump, notably by provoking the resignation of his National Security Advisor, General Michaël Flynn. In 2012, Flynn had opposed Barack Obama's project to create Daesh, and he continued to finger the Muslim Brotherhood as the source of Islamic terrorism.
Everything has been used to present the new US President as an Islamophobe. He was criticised for having promulgated a decree forbidding entry into his country to citizens of six Muslim States. Democrat magistrates abused their functions in order to uphold this accusation. In reality, Donald Trump has suspended entry for people whose consulates are unable to verify their identity, because they are subject to civil troubles or open war.
The problem that Donald Trump has to face is not posed by the survival of the Syrian Arab Republic, but by the loss of what would represent, for certain allies of Washington, the end of the terrorist strategy. It is clearly recognised in all international conferences that all states are publicly opposed to Islamic terrorism, although in private, some of these states have been organising it for the last 66 years.
This is primarily the case of the United Kingdom, which, in 1951, built the Muslim Brotherhood on the ruins of the organisation of the same name, which had been dissolved two years earlier, and almost all of whose leaders were in prison. It is also the case of Saudi Arabia, who, at the demand of London and Washington, created the Muslim World League in order to support both the Brotherhood and the Naqshbandi Order. It is this League, whose budget is superior to that of the Saudi Ministry of Defence, which supplies money and weapons to the jihadist system throughout the world. And finally, it is also the case of Turkey, which now supervises the command of the military operations of this system.
By concentrating his speech in Riyadh on the clarification of the misconceptions concerning his relations with Islam and the affirmation of his intention to put an end to the jihadist tool of the Anglo-Saxon secret services, Donald Trump imposed his will on the fifty states gathered to listen to him. In order to avoid misunderstanding, his Secretary for Defense, James Mattis, clearly explained his military strategy - to encircle the jihadist groups, and then to exterminate them without allowing a single one to escape.
We do not yet know what London's reaction will be. As for Riyadh, Donald Trump was very careful to whitewash the Sauds for their past crimes. Saudi Arabia has not been accused of anything, but Iran has been handed the role of scapegoat. This is obviously absurd, since the Muslim Brotherhood and the Naqshbandis are Sunnis, while Teheran is Shiite.
The accusations against Iran have no importance, since Teheran knows which way the wind is blowing. For the last 16 years, Washington - which never misses an opportunity to spit in their faces - has been destroying, one by one, all their enemies - the Taliban, Saddam Hussein and soon Daesh.
What is now in play, as we announced eight months ago, is the end of the "Arab Springs" and the return to regional peace.
Thierry Meyssan - Political consultant, President-founder of the Réseau Voltaire (Voltaire Network). Latest work in French - Sous nos Yeux. Du 11-Septembre à Donald Trump(Right Before our Eyes. From 9/11 to Donald Trump)
