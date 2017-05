© AP Photo/ Bassem Mroue

The pro-Syrian government militia that was attacked by a US-led coalition strike near al-Tanf last week has halted its advance and is working on leaving the deconfliction zone, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Tuesday.On May 18, a US defense official told Sputnik that the US-led coalition struck the Syrian army near the town of al-Tanf in the area of an established "deconfliction zone" with Russia. The coalition strikes occurred near al-Tanf, where US' and British special operations forces have been training Syrian rebel fighters near the border with Iraq and Jordan.Russia slammed that move as a violation of international law The de-confliction channel between the United States and Russia for operations in Syria has been working well after the US-led coalition's strike, Davis added."The deconfliction we have with Russia is working well. We have been communicating through the Russian channel about these concerns [about the militia]," Davis told reporters on Tuesday.The United States and Russia signed the bilateral memorandum of understanding in October 2015 to ensure their flight safety during combat missions over Syria.