A seismic swarm in progress beneath the Seattle Fault
David Jacobsen
Temblor
Thu, 18 May 2017 14:26 UTC
The city of Seattle sits right on top of the Seattle Fault zone, an east-west-striking system of reverse faults within the Puget Lowland. While active, the Seattle Fault Zone is largely concealed as it lies at the southern end of the Seattle Basin, which is covered by surface deposits, water and dense vegetation. Nonetheless, by using LiDAR (light detection and ranging) the faults can be clearly seen (See image below). This complex system of reverse faults formed due to regional compression on the order of 0.5 cm/yr.
While based exclusively on location, the recent swarm appears to have occurred on the Seattle Fault Zone, there are several characteristics suggesting otherwise. First, while the Seattle Fault Zone is oriented almost perfectly east-west, the swarm trends northeast-southwest, suggesting an alternative structure. Additionally, Renate Hartog, a research scientist at the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, pointed out in a blog post that the quakes may be occurring beneath the Seattle Fault Zone. The figure below shows schematic maps of how the Seattle Fault Zone may behave at depth. With the exception of diagram 'C,' all diagrams show the fault not reaching depths below 17 km. Nearly all the earthquakes in the recent swarm occurred at depths greater than this, and focal mechanisms show dips shallower than that depicted in diagram 'C.' It should also be pointed out that the focal mechanisms show that these quakes are thrust events consistent with north-south compression. What all of this suggests is that the recent swarm likely took place beneath the Seattle Fault Zone. However, it is possible that the quakes occurred on structures associated with the Seattle Fault Zone.
