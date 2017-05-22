Three persons including two of a family were killed in a lightning strike in Patahatu village under Jagannathpur police station of West Singhbhum district this evening, police said.

Mosem Koda (35), and his 10-year-old son Jamadar were working outside their home when the incident occurred.

Another 10-year-old girl also died along with the two.

The three died instantaneously after being struck by lightning during rains, police said.

Source: Press Trust of India