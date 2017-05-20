Earth Changes
Flash flood wreaks havoc in Taif, Saudi Arabia
GND Online
Thu, 18 May 2017 11:54 UTC
Advisor to Saudi King and Mecca governor Prince Khalid Al Faisal ordered a probe committee to investigate the "causes and shortcomings".
Five hours of heavy rain were enough to bring neighbourhoods to a standstill, causing massive losses to properties and infrastructure.
Civil defence units intervened to rescue 42 people, who were trapped inside cars in areas flooded by rainwater.
