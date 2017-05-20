Torrential rain hit Saudi Arabia's Taif province, wreaking havoc on properties and road infrastructure, according to Okaz newspaper.Advisor to Saudi King and Mecca governor Prince Khalid Al Faisal ordered a probe committee to investigate the "causes and shortcomings".Electricity was down in many districts and the transport network became paralysed as rainwater flooded houses and roads, including the new Prince Al Mansour tunnel which cost SR43 million.Civil defence units intervened to rescue 42 people, who were trapped inside cars in areas flooded by rainwater.