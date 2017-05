© Global Look Press



WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange says he will not "forgive or forget," despite a Swedish prosecutor dropping the case into rape accusations against him. His attorney hailed the move as a "victory," but saidThe decision was made by Sweden's director of public prosecution, who confirmed that she decided to discontinue the investigation against the WikiLeaks co-founder.the prosecutor's office said in a statement Ny said the prosecution is not makingin regards to Assange.Assange's defense lawyer, Per Samuelson, told AP thatSamuelson has called the prosecution's decision aHe told RT's Ruptly news agency that he believes the situationHowever, he also noted thatThe attorney said he called Assange earlier on Friday.Samuelson said.Assange later stated on Twitter that henoting that his name had been slandered.Meanwhile, Ny said the investigationAssange has lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012, in order to avoid extradition to Sweden over the allegation, which he denies.Another of Assange's lawyers, Juan Braco, told AP that he wants French President Emmanuel Macron to intervene to support the WikiLeaks founder and help him leave the Ecuadorian embassy.he said.The Friday decision comes after Assange's Swedish lawyer filed a motion which demanded that the arrest warrant be lifted, after US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in April that arresting the WikiLeaks co-founder would be aUS authorities have been investigating Assange and WikiLeaks since at least 2010, when the site posted thousands of cables stolen by former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.The publication of classified US military and diplomatic documents represents one of the biggest information leaks in American history.Just days ago, Ecuador voiced concern over theby Sweden in dealing with Assange, citing aby the prosecution to complete the inquiry into the alleged sexual assault.One of Assange's lawyers said earlier on Friday that closing the investigation or lifting the European arrest warrant would not necessarily mean he could easily leave for Ecuador, which has granted him asylum.Melinda Taylor told TT news agency.Meanwhile,it wrote in a statement Assange is wanted by Britain for skipping bail when he fled to the Ecuadorian Embassy in 2012.Samuelson told AP that Assange is not surprised that the UK is still pursuing him, noting thatHe noted, however, that he believes this question is aA UN panel stated in February 2016 that Assange had been arbitrarily detained, and that the UK and Sweden should take immediate steps to ensure his freedom of movement.Assange declared the ruling awhile both Britain and Sweden disagreed that he was being denied freedom, as he had entered the Ecuadorian embassy voluntarily.