US-Led Coalition Strikes Hit Syrian Army Near At Tanf - UPDATES
Thu, 18 May 2017 19:27 UTC
A US defense official told Sputnik that the US-led coalition struck the Syrian army near the town of At Tanf in the area of an established safe zone backed by Russia, Iran and Turkey.
According to the media outlet, US officials explain the strikes as "force protection" for the US Special Forces based in the area. Reuters cited a US official as saying that the strikes occurred after "warning shots by U.S. aircraft meant to disuade the [Syrian army's] fighters."
It is unclear yet whether the strikes have killed any Syrian soldiers or pro-government militia fighters as there has been no official comment from Damascus so far. The Pentagon has released no official statement as well.
According to a BuzzFeed News reporter, Syrian rebels based with the US Special Forces in the area said that militia supporting the Syrian army has been nearby as well.
"We notified the coalition that we were being attacked by the Syrian army and Iranians in this point and the coalition came and destroyed the advancing convoy," the Pentagon-backed rebel group called the Maghawir al Thwra told Reuters.
"A convoy going down the road didn't respond to numerous ways for it to be warned off from getting too close to coalition forces in At-Tanf," an unnamed official told AFP.
On Monday, Al-Masdr News reported that Syrian Arab Army soldiers along and militias affiliated with the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units are preparing to recapture the nearby Tanf Border crossing from Daesh.
Media reports suggested that Syrian rebels have voiced concerns over the Syrian army getting "too close" to the US Special Forces' base in At Tanf.
In April, Daesh terrorists attempted to take the US base near At Tanf in which three US-backed Syrian rebels were killed.
This was not the first time the US-led coalition intentionally or accidentally struck the Syrian army fighting against Daesh.
In the early hours of April 7, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.
On September 17, 2016, US-led coalition aircraft carried out four strikes against the Syrian army near the Deir ez-Zor airport, killing 62 soldiers and wounding some 100. The Pentagon said that the airstrike was a mistake and was intended to target Daesh militants, while a number of Syrian officials stated that the attack was intentional. Later, the Pentagon released a report claiming that the US-led coalition's forces struck the Syrian army in Deir ez-Zor as a result of an "unintentional, regrettable error."
Interesting timing, coming after this report, with commentary from Russia Insider:
You thought US needed Syria's permission to set itself up in Syria? You had it wrong. It's actually Syria which requires American permission to retake its territory:As the Telegraph report pointed out, this set Assad's troops on "a collision course" with the U.S. and their proxies. We guess we now know what the U.S. response is to any "serious provocation". (Keep in mind that the presence of the U.S. forces is the actual provocation - they're there illegally!)
As we reported last week the Syrian army is making progress in the southern desert. It is edging eastwards towards the Iraqi border and towards joint US-rebel positions at al-Tanf border crossing.
The question is all the more acute now as it has become apparent the US believes Syria requires US permission to restore its territory. As The Telegraph reports:The US has sent a clear message that any government advance towards their base will not be accepted. However, it is unclear how the special forces will react to any serious provocation.
Update: RT reports that the group attacked was a militia group allied with the SAA. The U.S. statement reads:
"This action was taken after apparent Russian attempts to dissuade Syrian pro-regime movement south towards At Tanf were unsuccessful, a coalition aircraft show of force, and the firing of warning shots," the statement said.Apparently a tank and bulldozer were hit. Al-Masdar is reporting six killed, three injured. The U.S. says this incident does not represent a change in policy or an escalation, and that the de-confliction zone agreement remains in effect.
The Syrian forces allegedly entered a so-called "de-confliction" zone in the Homs Governorate, which was perceived as a threat to "US-allied troops." The militia forces allegedly clashed with the Pentagon-backed Maghawir Al-Thawra militant group (formerly known as New Syrian Army), which called in coalition air support.
"We notified the coalition that we were being attacked by the Syrian army and Iranians in this point and the coalition came and destroyed the advancing convoy," Reuters cited a militant representative as saying.
Head of the upper house's Defense and Security Committee Viktor Ozerov told Sputnik: "I hope that this incident will not affect the Geneva negotiation process, but, conversely, will become the most important item on the agenda of the Geneva talks. There needs to be a clearer interaction between the coalition led by the US and the Syrian government forces."
US Central Command spokesman Josh Jacques told Sputnik: "I believe there are casualties, but I don't have the full battle damage assessment for the engagement at this point. We are still conducting our assessment." He told RT:
"If they were being used," a US Central Command spokesman told RT, casualties would be likely, but he said he is "not speculating."
CentCom spokesman Josh Jacques told RT that an assessment of Thursday's attack is being conducted, but that even when it is completed, there would not be an exact body count reported, because they don't have ground access.
