said US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. "This is a true threat to every country in the world," Haley told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday, flanked by the ambassadors of Japan and South Korea. "Right now, North Korea is trying to pose a threat in every way possible," she added.Echoing her earlier comments,Haley said that Pyongyang had no reason to be hostile, as the US was not trying to assassinate him or organize regime change. "For peace on the Korean peninsula, he has to stop this testing - he has to stop any nuclear programs that he has," Haley said, adding that the US would be "willing to talk" only if North Korea stopped all of its nuclear and missile tests.and "have the back" of South Korea and Japan, she added."The US is not past looking at third-country entities who are helping North Korea, and putting sanctions on them," Haley said, sending a pointed message to the UN members. Washington intends to "tighten the screws" on North Korea and apply every kind of economic, diplomatic, and political pressure, she added.Moscow should be very worried about North Korea's missile tests, Haley said, noting that the most recent missile fell into the Sea of Japan just 60 miles (96 kilometers) from Vladivostok, Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry said the missile splash was over 300 miles (500 kilometers) away.