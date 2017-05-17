Comment: "Ambassador" Haley is promising the wrath of Washington? Issuing an ultimatum? And speaking for cowering countries all over the world?
Echoing her earlier comments, calling North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "paranoid," Haley said that Pyongyang had no reason to be hostile, as the US was not trying to assassinate him or organize regime change. "For peace on the Korean peninsula, he has to stop this testing - he has to stop any nuclear programs that he has," Haley said, adding that the US would be "willing to talk" only if North Korea stopped all of its nuclear and missile tests. In the meantime, however, US troops will continue to drill along the border between the Koreas, and "have the back" of South Korea and Japan, she added.
"The US is not past looking at third-country entities who are helping North Korea, and putting sanctions on them," Haley said, sending a pointed message to the UN members. Washington intends to "tighten the screws" on North Korea and apply every kind of economic, diplomatic, and political pressure, she added. "If you are a country that is supplying or supporting North Korea, we will call you out on that," Haley said. "And we will target those sanctions towards you as well. You either support North Korea, or you support us," she said. "You have to choose, you have to pick a side."
Moscow should be very worried about North Korea's missile tests, Haley said, noting that the most recent missile fell into the Sea of Japan just 60 miles (96 kilometers) from Vladivostok, Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry said the missile splash was over 300 miles (500 kilometers) away.
Responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement warning against "intimidating" Pyongyang, Haley said that it was North Korea doing the intimidating, of the "entire international community."
Comment: The US needs to go to 'country therapy'.
Off leash: Nikki Haley threatens other countries with sanctions regarding North Korea: 'You're with us or against us'North Korea's missile and nuclear tests pose a threat to every country in the world, and the international community has to make a choice between supporting Pyongyang and facing the wrath of...