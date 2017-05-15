An Emirati fisherman is lucky to be alive after being mauled by a shark in the Khor Fakkan sea on Friday morning.Ali Mohammad Hamad Al Beloushi, 41, was on a fishing trip with his friend, Omar, when he was attacked by a large shark about five nautical miles off Khor Fakkan. The duo had left Khor Fakkan harbour around 7am.Hassan, brother of the injured fisherman, told Gulf News that his brother went on the fishing trip as he would every morning accompanied by the friend.Five nautical miles off the shoreline,Omar reported the incident to the police and the national ambulance and also informed Ali's family who rushed to Khor Fakkan harbour awaiting the return of Al Beloushi's boat.The injured fisherman was immediately taken to Khor Fakkan hospital where an X-ray of the mauled leg was taken. He is under medical care. "He has severe bites in his right leg," Hassan said.A seasoned fisherman, Al Beloushi has 16 years of experience, he informed."There are several sharks I have spotted in the Khor Fakkan sea and they are of a small size but this one is different. It's big and weighed 200 kilos," Hassan said.