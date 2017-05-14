© Jim Watson / Odd Andersen / Agence France-Press

There's no proof that Russia hacked the US elections.There's no proof that Russian officials or Russian agents colluded with members of the Trump campaign.There's no proof that Russia provided material support of any kind for the Trump campaign or that Russian agents hacked Hillary Clinton's emails or that Russian officials provided Wikileaks with emails that were intended to sabotage Hillary's chances to win the election.So far,No proof means no proof. It means that the people and organizations that are making these uncorroborated claims haveThey have nothing. Zilch. Their claims, charges and accusations are like the soap bubbles we give to our children and grandchildren. The brightly-colored bubbles wobble across the sky for a minute or two and then, Poof, they vanish into the ether. The claims of Russia hacking are like these bubbles. They are empty, unsubstantiated rumors completely devoid of substance. Poof.It has been eight months since the inception of this unprecedentedly-pathetic and infinitely-irritating propaganda campaign, and in those eight monthsInstead, they have trotted out the same lie over and over again ad nauseam from every newspaper, every tabloid and every televised news program in the country. Over and over and over again. The media's persistence is nearly as impressive as its cynicism, which is the one quality that they seem to have mastered. The coverage has been relentless, ubiquitous, pernicious and mendacious. The only problem is that there's not a grain of truth to any of it. It is all 100 percent, unalloyed baloney.So it doesn't matter how many Democratic senators and congressmen disgrace themselves by lighting their hair on fire and howling about "evil Putin" or the imaginary "threats to our precious democracy". Nor does it matter how many hyperbolic articles appear in media alleging sinister activities and espionage by diabolical Moscow Central. It doesn't matter because there is have absolutely zero solid evidence to support their ludicrous and entirely politically-based claims.Whether Russia was involved in the US elections or not, is a matter of pure speculation. But speculation is not sufficient grounds for appointing a special prosecutor, nor are the lies and misinformation that appear daily in our leading newspapers, like the dissembling New York Times, the dissembling Washington Post and the dissembling Wall Street Journal. The call for a special prosecutor is not based on evidence, it is based on politics, the politics of personal destruction. The. So while they might not dig up anything relevant to the Russia hacking investigation, they will certainly gather enough sordid or suspicious information to annihilate the people in their crosshairs. And that's precisely what the special prosecutor provision is designed to do; itBut, why?. That's what this witch hunt is all about, sour grapes.But why has Russia been chosen as the target in this deep state-media scam? What has Russia done to deserve all the negative press and unsupported claims of criminal meddling?That's easy. Just look at a map. For the last 16 years, the US has been rampaging across North Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.. It's the Great Game all over again, only this time-around, Uncle Sam is in the drivers seat not the Queen of England.But one country has upset that plan, blocked that plan, derailed that plan.Russia.Russia has stopped Washington's murderous marauding and genocidal depredations in Ukraine and Syria, which is why the US foreign policy establishment is so pissed-off. US elites aren't used to obstacles.For the last quarter of a century - since the fall of the Berlin Wall and the dissolution of the Soviet Union - the world had been Washington's oyster. If the president of the United States wanted to invade a country in the Middle East, kill a million people, and leave the place in a smoldering pile of rubble, then who could stop him?Nobody. Because Washington owns this fu**ing planet and everyone else is just a visitor.Capisce?But now all that's changed. Now evil. Russia has stopped Washington dead-in-its tracks and Washington is furious.The anti-Russia hysteria in the western media is equal to the pain the US foreign policy establishment is currently experiencing. And the reason the foreign policy establishment is in so much pain, is because they are not getting their way. It's that simple. Their global strategy is in a shambles because Russia will not let them topple the Syrian government, install their own puppet regime, redraw the map of the Middle East, run roughshod over international law, and tighten their grip on another battered war-torn part of the world.So now Russia must pay. Putin must be demonized and derided. The American people must be taught to hate Russia and all-things Russian. And, most of all, Russia must be blamed for anything and everything under the sun, including the firing of a completely worthless sack of sh** FBI Director, James Comey, who - at various times in his career -" (ACLU)This is the low-down, good-for-nothing scalawag that the Democrats are now defending tooth in nail.It's pathetic.Russia has become the all-purpose punching bag because Washington's plans for global domination have gone up in smoke.