Song LyricsStandin' in line for the vaccine shotHope I get mine cause believe it or notI think I might die less I take what they gotMy brain's too fried so I give it no thought, no thoughtCause the FDA said it's safe for meThe drug companies claim that it's made for meAnd the government, they gonna pay for meIt's not too late for me, is it?Now it's my turn to be injected.They say it's gonna hurt but I'll be protected.When they give the word I do as I'm directed.I'm not the kind of person to do something unexpected(Chorus)I do everything the doctors tell meSwallow all those pills they sell meI'm afraid that germs might kill me!Vaccine zombie, zombieI forgot how to think for myselfI don't understand a thing about healthI do the same as everyone elseI'm a vaccine zombie, zombie(Verse 2)When I took the shot then my face turned blueI started feelin' hot inside but I didn't have a clue what to doMy temperature was hundred and twoThen my nut sack shriveled up and fell off tooThe nurse screamed and said something was missin'she called the physician who said he had a suspicionthat the vaccine caused a neurological conditionand soon I would see the morticianThey started cuttin' out my brain happy as can beBunch of undead doctors from the CDCI finally figured out what happened to meWhen they said we got another vaccine zombie!Step one: Remove your brainStep two: Replace with zombie vaccinesStep three: Watch television for further instructions from the Centers for Zombie Control(Chorus 2)I do everything the doctors tell meSwallow all those pills they sell meI'm afraid that germs might kill me!Vaccine zombie, zombieI forgot how to think for myselfI don't understand a thing about healthI do the same as everyone elseI'm a vaccine zombie, zombie(Verse 3)I always do as requestedLike the media covertly suggested you guessed itI finally gave in and confessed it I like to have mybody and my brain medically molestedDon't wanna be arrested, so I don't protest itI give another pint of blood just to test itI'm not takin those herbs, I detest itJust give me more pills they gonna be ingestedI'm a sucker for the ads, a sucker for the labsA sucker for the swine flu jabsand I don't mind followin' a medical fadCause livin without a brain ain't half badCome and play, come and play,Come and play in my vaccine lotteryYou gonna pay, you gonna pay causethe vaccine makes more profit than vitamin DListen up, listen upThe Big Pharma vaccine ain't even safeThey stick it in your arm, doin' permanent harmAnd treat you like a medical slaveI'm afraid of invisible germs - I need a vaccine!I'm afraid of parasites and worms - I need a vaccine!I'm afraid of seasonal flu - I need a vaccine!I'm afraid of having sex with you - I need a vaccine!I'm afraid of my children's chicken pox - I need a vaccine!I'm afraid of my roommate's dirty socks - I need a vaccine!I believe all the news that's on television - no way!I believe the official 9/11 commissionThose HERBS are woo woo quackeryI get my FOOD from a fast food factoryI got my psych drugs they talkin' back to meModern medical myths are like fact to meCause everything I know came from TVEverything they say at the CDCIs true, you see, you have to agreeWith the words of a vaccine zombieThat's right. That's right.