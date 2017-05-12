© Mian Khursheed / Reuters
Abdul Ghafoor Haideri
A suspected suicide blast in Mastung, in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, has left 25 people dead and 35 injured, including Deputy Senate Leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Speaking to local media, Haideri, who has been moved to a military hospital in Quetta, said he was not seriously hurt and was saddened by the deadly attack. His convoy was the target of the roadside explosion, reported Reuters.

"We received 20 bodies so far and over 35 injured," Shafi Zehri a doctor in Mastung told reporters.

Images corroborated by RT show the extent of the explosion, which destroyed Haideri's vehicle.


Haideri, a member of Jamiat e Ulema Islam, a right-wing Sunni Islamist political party and part of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's coalition government. The deputy Senate leader reportedly requested an armored vehicle but one has not been provided.


Speaking to Reuters following the blast he said: "There are many casualties as there were many people in the convoy."

Haideri's driver was killed in the attack, which Mastung police official Ghazanfar Ali Shah said was carried out by a suicide bomber. The area of the explosion has been cordoned off by officials and an investigation is underway.

No-one has claimed responsibility for the attack in an area where many militant groups are known to be operating.