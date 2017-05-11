The Iraqi Joint Operations Room has announced that ISIS controls only 10% of the city of Mosul now.The Iraqi Army continues its advance in Al-Islah al-Zira'y district in western Mosul.The Iraqi Army managed to destroy an ISIS VBIED during the clashes. Iraqi forces are currently working to evacuate the remaining civilians in the ISIS-held areas. Local sources have reported that there are no ISIS militants in the 17 Tammoz district. However, the Iraqi Army has not yet entered the district.From its side, ISIS claimed that 12 vehicles and a BMP-1 belonging to the Iraqi Army were destroyed in Al-Haramat district with two VBIEDs. Separately, ISIS attacked a group of Iraqi SWAT forces in Al-Yarmouk district with a VBIED.Leader of the Popular Mobilization Unit s(PMU), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, has discussed with commanders of the Iraqi Air Force a possible cooperation in the upcoming operations of the PMU in Iraq. According to unconfirmed reports, the discussion was about the Iraqi Air Force participation in the expected PMU advance on Tal Afar northwest of Mosul.In Baghdad, four civilians were killed and eight wounded in a car bomb attack in Al-Shula district in the northwestern part of the city. Meanwhile, Iraqi security forces killed two suicide bombers and destroyed their vehicle in Amiriya al-Fallujah when they tried to attack a point of the Iraqi army.