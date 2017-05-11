© WBAL
The FBI confirms agents are executing a search warrant at an office of a GOP fundraiser and consulting firm in Annapolis, the 11 News I-Team has learned.

The investigation is being run out of Washington, not locally, the I-Team has learned.

The FBI used trash bags to cover a window at the third-floor offices of Strategic Campaign Group at 191 Main St.

Two agents, with FBI on their body armor, started to tape trash bags over the glass door blocking out any view of what is going on inside. One of the agents had a side arm, one was wearing blue surgical gloves. The FBI is not saying what the warrant is for.

The firm is touted for pioneering the use of technology in political campaigns, and it represents GOP candidates nationwide.

Strategic Campaign Group's national clients include the Tea Party and the Conservative Majority Fund. The local client lists include House Minority Leader Nic Kipke, and Delegate Pat McDonough used the firm while running for Congress. According to McDonough, the company did work for Gov. Larry Hogan and the GOP caucus.

None of the building tenants, which include Annapolis lobbyists, said they know what the search is about. In addition, the office building neighbors also said they don't know why the FBI is interested in the office.
© WBAL
An evidence collection bag at the scene.
The firm has been sued, and has been questioned by the Federal Election Commission concerning money raised by a political action committee linked to the firm that has been accused of using candidates' names to raise money without their permission.

The I-Team's calls to the executives for the firm have not yet been returned.