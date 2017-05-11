© WBAL

The FBI confirms agents are executing a search warrant at an office of a GOP fundraiser and consulting firm in Annapolis, the 11 News I-Team has learned., the I-Team has learned.The FBI used trash bags to cover a window at the third-floor offices of Strategic Campaign Group at 191 Main St.The firm is touted for pioneering the use of technology in political campaigns, and it represents GOP candidates nationwide.None of the building tenants, which include Annapolis lobbyists, said they know what the search is about. In addition, the office building neighbors also said they don't know why the FBI is interested in the office.The firm has been sued, and has been questioned by the Federal Election Commission concerning money raised by a political action committee linked to the firm that has been accused of using candidates' names to raise money without their permission.The I-Team's calls to the executives for the firm have not yet been returned.