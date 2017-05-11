© Daily Mail



A former electrician decapitated himself with a homemade guillotine after meticulously planning his own death.John Straight, 58, who suffered from schizophrenia, was found lying on his back under the machine at his home in Eastbourne, East Sussex, in February, an inquest heard.An enormous amount of thought and preparation had gone into the planning for his death, the coroner said.The father of two left a note in his porch warning against going into the house.Mr Straight had also left instructions on what should be done after his death, the inquest at Hastings heard.Sussex police detective Todd Stewart said: 'I was told the male was on a homemade guillotine at the foot of the stairs. Numerous notes were found around the house.'Mr Straight had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was receiving medical treatment for his mental health issues. His GP said apart from a few unusual requests, Mr Straight had always been very pleasant and it was thought he did not pose any risk to himself or others.Following his divorce in 2005, his two sons remained in close contact with their father. He was found at the house by his son Darren.Darren Straight said in a statement: 'Dad didn't like mobile phones and we would communicate by letter.' He had travelled from Kent to check on his father when he failed to reply to his latest letter. Darren explained that his father had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act. 'He appeared to think everyone and everything was against him,' he added.Senior East Sussex Coroner Alan Craze said the cause of death was clear and given as head decapitation.'It is clear Mr Straight had taken his own life,' the coroner said.'He clearly did have some mental health issues and, very tragically, he had taken his own life.'