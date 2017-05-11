Dibble Oklahoma reserve police officer Richard Searcy says he was fired for not writing enough tickets. He posted to his Facebook of his devotion to his job, and knowledge of his profession;
Complaining about his department's one contact per hour mandatory quota (contact meaning ticket or otherwise warning to the public);For the town of dibble citizens. I have been a police officer for 12 years i know my job.
Searcy says his problems started in April when he was written up for not writing enough tickets during one four-hour period on April 15 (mandatory one contact per hour):I also know that sometimes you dont have any contacts on your shift or very few and other days you are very busy.
Searcy objected to being written up and told reporters that he signed the reprimand "under protest" writing, "I will not make up reasons to stop vehicles." He described his frustration with his police chief Brian:On april 15th i went on duty at 8am at 12noon i was with a comunity service worker till 330pm. I was called on a pursuit at around 332pm .
The police chief brian murrel writes me up on april 21st for not having any contacts in that 4 hours.
Addressing his part-time status on the police force, and his desire to serve his hometown full-time, Searcy wrote that the town's police budget depends a lot on generating revenue from ticket writing:Brian wants the police officers to have one stop every hour worked. I told him i would not make up reasons to stop vehicles. This comment made him mad or upset. So the next shift i worked he called me in to discuss the letter of reprimand. I told him that sometimes you just dont have anything to stop vehicles for. And that there is more to a officers job than just stopping vehicles.
Echoing the frustrations of the public at large, who often feel they're being targeted by police, harassed, and given tickets for frivolous reasons, he continued his statement siding with the public. Searcy wrote:For the last year and four months i was just employed part time. Brian told me " how can i justify putting you on full time untill the number of citations you write goes up." I guess they expect a lot of the towns income to be from citations. I guess to be full time officer in the town of dibble you have to write a lot of citations.
He said his firing party in the little country town took place on May 2nd and that he had no idea he was going to be fired.I liked working for our town. But not everyone that gets stopped deserves a citation.
Searcy said he was fired behind closed doors and then notified on the 3rd of May. He wasn't given a chance to defend himself against the chief's accusations.May the second they had a council meeting. I wasnt there because i didnt know i was on the agenda. May the 3rd Brian came to my residence and told me i had been terminated due to his recommendations.
He ended his Facebook post with a warning to Dibble's residents:When the town fires someone they have a exsecutive session where the police chief and the council meet in private. The police chief can tell the council whatever he wants about the person he wants to fire without that person being there to defend their self. So who knows what is true and what is made up. He tells the council what he wants to get the council to vote the way he wants it to go.
It might not seem like a big deal to those living in metropolitan regions but in small towns with few residents, getting stopped by police once per hour is a very big deal and leads to the type of distrust the American public seems to be experiencing in general.So watch yourselves cause there will be a lot of citations given.
As The Free Thought Project reported this week, one such frivolous traffic stop was caught on camera in North Enid, Oklahoma. There, an officer was confronted with a lady who'd stopped to say hello to a family friend and was cited for having parked her car. She never got out of her vehicle and seemed to only stay a few minutes before she was cited. The video has recently gone viral and can be seen by clicking here.
It appears there's a fiscal crisis in law enforcement driving many officers to compromise their integrity, and their commitment to protect and serve the community, all for the sake of revenue. There may be coming a time when law enforcement officers will simply have to revolt against mandatory one contact per hour quotas such as Dibble Oklahoma's Police Department has enacted. Until then, the parasitic nature of police departments will continue to stoke more divide between the police and the policed.
