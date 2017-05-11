The latest Adapt 2030 video suggests something longer than a mini or little ice age. The creator of Adapt 2030, David DyByne, firmly believes thisDyByne bases his conclusion on the correlation of the sharp increases in volcanism that accompany Grand Solar Minimums. For example, aEl Chichon was just one of a chain of eruptions between 536 AD and 545 AD that caused widespread climate change, says DuByne. It had devastating effects on crop production across Europe as agricultural production declined significantly. The Rabaul volcano in New Guinea erupted at about the same time, and again, it was just part of a series of eruptions."You can calculate and predict these Grand Solar Minimums," says DuByne. "We are entering one now.""Expect more volcanism."Thanks to Steven Rowlandson and Mickey Russell for this video