Grand Solar Minimum Volcanoes Simultaneously Collapsed, Mayan, Roman & Chinese Societies in the Late Antique Little ice 535-545 AD. It was a combination of volcanoes erupting in Mexico and New Guinea that are firmly documented. The combination of GSM cosmic ray increases that increased cloud cover, particulates and SO2 in the atmosphere change temperatures and rainfall patterns the world over. We should be preparing for the same volcanism as our Earth enters the new Grand Solar Minimum.


