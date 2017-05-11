"It was snow. Thick. Cereals. Within a minute. And I would have missed it if there had not been a sudden explosion of insane child happiness in the nearby kindergarten, which made me take my eyes off the computer. The sun has melted it all in seconds, "- wrote journalist Julia Borisko in her Facebook.Thanks to Argiris Diamantis for these links
In Kyev, Ukrain, now the European Songfestival is going on, says Argiris. "Millions of people in Europe and Australia (this country is strangely enough also participating in the EUROvision Songfestival) are watching this event on television.
None of the reporters has mentioned: Guess what, today it was snowing here. The snow did not last long in the city, but on the road to Chernigov there was much more snow.
The MSM keeps quiet about snowfall, the public doesn't need to know this. This is how Fake News manipulates us.
