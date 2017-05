© Apostrophe Productions / Getty Images

A petition is calling for a local radio station in southern Arizona to be shut down, after it was revealed that for the past two years its manager aired a public service announcement giving advice on how to hide child pornography.The announcement was authored by station manager Paul Lotsof, who says he is exercising free speech to protest Arizona's draconian laws.The information in the announcement "is perfectly accurate and important," he added. It has, however, been taken off the air."It's very disturbing to have that type of message go out from a media organization that in essence is providing instruction on how to break a law, specifically something as heinous as any type of child porn," Capas said. "You shouldn't have someone advising you, 'If you're gonna do this, this is how to get away with it.'"About 100 people contacted the Federal Communications Commission about the PSA before the sheriff's office found out about it from the media, Capas told the Arizona Republic. The sheriff, the county attorney's office, and the FCC are currently investigating whether the PSA broke Arizona law."Freedom of speech does not include telling people to commit crimes and continuing to pass on this information could lead to judicial action being taken," the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.Lotsof argued that the probe would "infringe on the precious freedom of speech, which includes the right to advocate against the enforcement of laws that are excessively severe." He pointed out that Arizona laws mandate a 10-year prison sentence for each sexually suggestive photo of a minor, to be served consecutively."They're pictures of minors and you go to prison for the rest of your life for possessing them," Lotsof told KVOA . "There's no picture in the world that's that dangerous."In 2003, a high school teacher was sentenced to 200 years in prison after he was caught with a cache of child pornography on his computer."It's so sickening to hear people say, 'A picture isn't a crime,'" Capas said. There is no such thing as "just viewing child porn," she said, adding that watching it could lead to crimes like molestation or kidnapping."It is a crime. Those children are victims of a crime," she said.Benson is a city of 5,000 southeast of Tucson, near the Mexican border. KAVV has a policy of airing public-service announcements once per hour, as part of the station's commitment to "community involvement."Some in the community are now calling for the station to be shut down over Lotsof's advocacy, however, with a Change.org petition accumulating over 800 signatures by Wednesday morning.