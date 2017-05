© Xinhua/Wang Yu

The Philippines is expecting to deepen its knowledge of China's Belt and Road Initiative to further identify possible areas of cooperation between the two countries, President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday.Duterte, who will attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation scheduled for May 14-15 in Beijing, made the remarks to Chinese media in a joint interview.Duterte said the Philippines is a developing country that relies on its connectivity with other countries in the region to develop a healthy economy and inclusive growth.Duterte further pointed out that the overarching objective of the Philippine government is to safeguard the prosperity and the well-being of the Philippine people.The Philippine government has just unveiled "Dutertenomics," an economic strategy to transform the Philippines into an upper middle-income economy by 2022 and close to a high-income one by 2040.Duterte said that he is going to China to attend the meeting with an aim to learn from others."I hope that leaders attending the forum will have productive dialogues that will enlighten us on the gaps that need to be addressed ... I would like to listen to the views of many countries around the table," he said."We also would want to learn from the development experiences of other participant countries, particularly with the opportunities offered by the OBOR to enhance economic growth and address global economic challenges," he said.The Philippines is the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). During an ASEAN summit in Manila last month, leaders of the ASEAN countries vowed to speed up the building of the ASEAN community.It will be Duterte's second visit to China as president of the Philippines since he assumed power last June. He paid a state visit to China in October. Days ago, Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a cordial phone conversation.He said he hoped to see more development in economic and people-to-people relations between China and the Philippines."I think that if we keep our minds on the benefits of peace and economic progress, and for as long as we are guided by the need for mutually beneficial relations, then I believe our relationship will continue to grow in a satisfactory and stable manner," he added.Duterte admitted that there are still some challenges in the bilateral relationship, which includes issues on the South China Sea. "But I believe that we have many avenues to address these issues, one of which is the bilateral consultation mechanism," he said.Duterte noted he is thankful for having the opportunity to attend the Belt and Road Form for International Cooperation "to communicate with the people of China in particular, and of course to inform China about the bilateral relations between the Chinese government and the Philippines.""Wish Belt and Road Forum a success," Duterte said in a message at the end of the interview.