© Bryan Woolston / Global Look Press



Tuesday's 11-count indictment against Williams, 50, mainly drew from two allegations: that he misused a fleet of government cars secured through federal grants as his own and misspent campaign funds on massages, facials and clothing at health spas and a social club in the city, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported , the US Department of Justice said in a statement Williams and his attorneys were prepared for a May 31 hearing on the original 23 charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty. However, it remains unclear how that will proceed since the case has now expanded.Local CBS-affiliate KYW and ABC-affiliate WPVI also reported that authorities believeWilliams, a Democrat, is serving his second term as Philadelphia's top prosecutor, which pays $175,000 per year, but he is not seeking a third term.The DOJ indictment "seeks forfeiture of a total of approximately $64,878.22, representing the sum of approximately $33,765.52 worth of bribe proceeds and approximately $31,112.70 worth of fraud proceeds." It further states that each conviction under Pennsylvania's Travel Act has a maximum prison sentence of five years, while the state's Hobbs Act violations covering extortion and fraud carry maximum prison sentences of 20 years each. "Each count carries a potential fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense," the statement adds.