© NASA



Giant strands of plasma several times the size of earth danced on the surface of the sun in a spectacular solar show. The beautiful display was captured by a NASA camera capable of filming the intense light emitted by the star.The 40-second video consists of a series of images captured over a 22-hour period between May 2 and 3. Magnetic forces pulled at the strands, turning them into twisting lines that stretched across the surface of the sun.NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory used a camera which isolates ultraviolet light to capture the mesmerizing show. Despite being several times the size of the earth, according to NASA , the strands are not expected to cause any havoc elsewhere in the solar system.In 2014, powerful blasts from the sun struck the earth in a solar storm, causing minor disruption to power grids, satellites and radio communications.Next year, NASA plans to launch the Solar Probe Plus (SPP), a spacecraft that will fly closer to the sun than ever before.