© Abe Bingham
Squaw Valley's season to remember is about to get even longer reports The Tahoe Weekly. In the recently published article, Squaw says it will keep running its Shirley lift for skiers and riders past July 4th for the first time in the resort's 68 year-long history. As of today, Squaw Valley has seen 714″ of snow and their base is a whopping 232″ DEEP.

The Shirley Lift access mostly northwestern facing slopes that have the ability to stick around through the mid-summer months. The weekly operational schedule will be shortened to weekends only starting in June and past July 4th, the ski area will stick to weekend operations with the Shirley chair becoming the sole lift option. Shirley will be accessible for 2017/2018 pass holders as well as those purchasing single day tickets. A closing date is still TBA but as Squaw Valley CEO Andy Wirth previously said, "I'm actually considering staying open through the summer and fall so it becomes the 16/17/18 season."

Shirley's northwest orientation will help that cause but only time will tell if Mr Wirth's dream is actually feasible.

Find the entire Tahoe Weekly article here: Squaw extends ski season beyond the 4th