© Jim Young / Reuters

A class-action lawsuit against the wealthiest county in Mississippi describes racially-motivated policing by the local sheriff's department that often results in violent terrorization of black residents, placing them in a "permanent state of siege."The federal lawsuit alleges that the Madison County Sheriff's Department (MCSD) runs unconstitutional policing operations - including an aggressive "checkpoint" regime - disproportionately directed at the black population in the highly-segregated county near the state's capital, Jackson. The suit was filed by the ACLU of Mississippi and others on Monday against the MCSD, Sheriff Randall Tucker and the county itself.The county's population is 38 percent black - as opposed to about 60 percent white - yet 73 percent of arrests made by MCSD from May to September 2016 were of black individuals, the complaint says. It added that Tucker, who took office five years ago, has ceased keeping track of civilian complaints of his department regarding racially-motivated policing."The MCSD's Policing Program impacts virtually every aspect of Black residents' lives," says the complaint, which was filed on behalf of 10 individuals but seeks injunctive relief for "thousands of victims" of MCSD actions.MCSD uses so-called checkpoints, roadblocks and "jump out" patrols of plainclothes officers to execute aggressive, warrantless searches and seizures around neighborhoods with high concentrations of black residents, the lawsuit says.This routine police brutality amounts to a "permanent state of siege" for black residents of Madison County, according to the suit, that results in "chronic fear and anxiety, disruptions to their everyday activities, restrictions on travel within their own neighborhoods and towns, and a tremendous reluctance to contact law enforcement officials for assistance when necessary."The sheriff department's racist policing program is based on Madison County's "infamous history of racial animus" and longstanding segregation that has frequently resorted to violence to oppose racial integration, the complaint says.The lawsuit offers several individual examples of this policing program and its impacts on black county residents, including vicious beatings and a variety of degrading abuse of plaintiffs who said they had done nothing to provoke legal scrutiny.MCSD has yet to comment on the lawsuit, ThinkProgress reported Despite vast police abuse and brutality across the US investigated by the Department of Justice in recent years, the current attorney general, former US senator Jeff Sessions, has vowed to ease up on federal lawsuits that target law enforcement.