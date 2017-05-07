An unusual spring storm delivered a blast of winter weather to many parts of the Southland late Saturday and early Sunday morning, including snow to higher elevation areas.A steady rain fell overnight Saturday from downtown Los Angeles all the way to the Grapevine, which winds through the San Gabriel and Tehachapi mountains. Temperatures in the Grapevine flirted with freezing and conditions were slick along Interstate 5. However, the freeway remained open and there were no major accidents.A winter weather advisory was in effect through 9 p.m. Sunday for all mountain ranges in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, except for the Santa Monica Mountains. Snow levels were expected to remain between 4,500 and 5,000 feet.Temperatures were in the 40s and 50s Sunday morning across Los Angeles, with gusty winds expected throughout the day. Spotty showers were also likely Sunday afternoon and evening, with up to three-tenths of an inch of rain possible Sunday, KCAL9 Meteorologist Craig Herrera said.