Exchange of fire on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan killed 50 Afghan servicemen and inflicted injuries to 100 others, Inspector General Frontier Corps (FC) Maj. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed said Sunday.Pakistan's Foreign Office said in Friday statement that Pakistan summoned the Afghan charge d'affairs to the country over the border incident.The border between Afghanistan and Pakistan often faces violence due to unresolved territorial dispute between the two states, which dates back to the 19th century. In late March, Pakistan launched construction of a border fence to prevent cross-border attacks.