Afghan-Pakistani border clash kills 50 and injures 100 Afghan soldiers
Sputnik
Sun, 07 May 2017 16:14 UTC
On Friday, Afghan border forces opened fire on Pakistan's security personnel, killing 10 people, including civilians and injuring 47 others.
"Pakistani forces, on the other hand, targeted Afghan security check-posts, killing 50 people and injuring 100," Ahmed told a briefing, as quoted by The Express Tribune newspaper.
Ahmed noted that during the fighting the Afghan forces "targeted civilians and used children as human shields."
Pakistan's Foreign Office said in Friday statement that Pakistan summoned the Afghan charge d'affairs to the country over the border incident.
The border between Afghanistan and Pakistan often faces violence due to unresolved territorial dispute between the two states, which dates back to the 19th century. In late March, Pakistan launched construction of a border fence to prevent cross-border attacks.
Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
