© REUTERS/ Lai Seng Sin



Malaysia's police chief confirmed Friday the arrest of a former vice chair of a Turkish university who Ankara accuses of links to a group blamed for last year's coup attempt, Turkish media reported."He was not involved in terror activities throughout his 12-year stay here before this. But when he began to get involved, we acted," Inspector-General Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.Tens of thousands of academics, civil servants, police and military personnel have been detained or laid off on suspicion of being associated with FETO's alleged leader Fethullah Gulen, a US-based cleric accused of masterminding the July 15 failed coup.German media reported that Turkish intelligence had been spying on ethnic Turks they suspect of supporting Gulen and gave Berlin a list of hundreds of targets they wanted to be handed over to Turkey. Germany reportedly refused.