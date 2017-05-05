Related Links:
My writings from/on Syria
Those Who Transmit Syrian Voices Are Russian Propagandists? Monitors of 'Fake News' Negate Syrian Suffering
Press Briefing at UN, Dec 9, 2016. Speakers: Sara flounders, Activist, Donna Nassor, lawyer and human rights and peace activist, Dr. Bahman Azad, Member of the Coordinating Committee for the Hands Off Syria and Organization Secretary of US Peace Council, and Eva Bartlett, Independent Canadian Journalist.
Bashar Ja'afari (Syria) and US Peace Council Representatives on Syria - Press Conference, Aug 9, 2016
"Now You See Me" - Over 100 White Helmet Self-Posted Facebook Images Expose Fake Humanitarian Group as FSA Terrorists Linked with Al-Qaeda and Syria's White Helmets are Al Qaeda's 'Civil Defence'
Snopes' White Helmet Washing (Supposed 'fact-checkers' miss obvious facts about White Helmets al-Qaeda affiliations)
On Snopes' dubious founders and questionable 'fact checking links here and here and here and here)
MSF and the allegedly 'destroyed' Quds hospital:
...Then, we moved to see Al Quds Hospital. Obviously, it is the most preserved building of the street. Obviously, it was not hit directly by bombs and probably received some fragments from bombs fallen on other building. I asked my guide if any restoration or repair were done. He said no.Chemical Weapons Allegations:
"The video that I took shows that the building of the hospital is the most intact, or the less damaged among the other buildings of the same street and obviously, the hospital did not receive a direct impact of a bomb....
Oliver Stone tweet:
Secured Homs 2014:
"I dropped to 34 kilos. Aymen told me to weigh myself. I got on the scale and said, 'What's 34 kilos?'. A ten-year-old weighs more than that! And Aymen was 43 kilos. For a man, 43 kilos," she said laughing.On Foua and Kafraya Villages:
The drastic drop was not due to ill-preparedness. To the contrary, Zeinat said they had enough food to last a year.
"We were twelve siblings with eight houses in the area, and the family house. We all had stores of food."
But the stores of food didn't survive the looting of the insurgents.
"Thirty-eight times they came to steal our food. The first couple of times, they knocked on the door, after that they just entered with guns. The last things they took were our dried peas, our cracked wheat, our olives, finally our za'atar (wild thyme). We started to eat grass and whatever greens we could find in February, 2014, and that's all we had till Homs was liberated," Zeinat said.
...In the courtyard of the Jesuit church sat a lone plastic chair adorned with flowers and a photo of Father Frans van der Lugt, the Jesuit priest assassinated on April 7, 2014.
Nazim Kanawati, who knew and respected the Jesuit, arrived moments after the 75-year-old priest had been shot in the back of the head." We were surrounded and under siege. This was the only place we could go to. Everyone loved it here," he said.
"Father Frans was a peace-maker and played an important role in arranging the evacuation of civilians from the Old City during the siege. He was trusted by both sides, and didn't distinguish between Christians and Muslims. He was concerned with humanity."
Like Father Frans, Kanawati refused to leave Homs while others fled. "I didn't want to leave, I'm a Syrian, I had the right to be there."
Although he chose to stay in the Old City, Father Frans was critical of the insurgents. In January 2012, he had written: "From the start I saw armed demonstrators marching along in the protests, who began to shoot at the police first. Very often the violence of the security forces has been a reaction to the brutal violence of the armed rebels."
"People in Homs were already armed and prepared before the protests began," said Kanawati. "If they hadn't been planning for the protests from the beginning, the people wouldn't have had the quantity of arms that they had."
