Commander Defects Faylaq Al-Rahman as Tensions Rise among Terrorist Groups in Eastern Damascus

Local sources confirmed on Wednesday that the ISIL terrorist group has executed 10 of its own militants on charges of carrying out anti-ISIL activities in Southeastern Deir Ezzur.The sources said that the ISIL fire squad gunned down 10 of its own fighters in the town of al-Mayadeen on charges of treason.Local sources reported on Tuesday that a large number of civilians took to the streets in a town near Deir Ezzur Province's border with Iraq, and clashed with the ISIL terrorists.The sources said that a large number of people in the town of Albu Kamal along the Euphrates River attacked one of the checkpoints of ISIL Hasaba (security-monitoring) forces, setting fire at two of their vehicles.The sources added that the ISIL started arresting people following the clashes.Other sources reported that the Syrian Army's artillery and missile units pounded ISIL's positions and movements in al-Thardah mountain, Wadi (desert) al-Thardah, al-Thardah crossroad, the neighborhood of al-Orfi and cement-block making factories, killing and wounding a number of terrorists.In the meantime, the Syrian forces opened tank fire at ISIL's positions Southwest of Tamin Brigade base in the Southern countryside of Deir Ezzur, killing a number of militants.The army units also shot down a drone of ISIL which was equipped with imaging and rocket launching devices near the Eastern wall of the Deir Ezzur's military airport.The army soldiers also engaged in heavy fighting with ISIL in al-Maqaber (cemetery) region, killing a number of terrorists, including a commander, nom de guerre Ahmad al-Janin.ISIL's military hardware also was damaged in the clashes.Social media affiliated to the terrorist groups disclosed that one of the notorious commanders of Faylaq al-Rahman has cut relations with the terrorist group after infighting among rival militants intensified in Eastern Ghouta.The sources revealed that Colonel Abu Mohammad Al-Kurdi declared that he decided to leave Faylaq al-Rahman's ranks after discovering that the group was cooperating and maintaining close contacts with Tahrir al-Sham Hay'at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) and Al-Qaeda.Al-Kurdi concluded that he had no other choice but to defect and join Jeish al-Islam.Based on reports, almost 200 gunmen have been killed in infighting in Eastern Damascus.Militants said on Tuesday that two senior commanders of Faylaq al-Rahman were killed in clashes with the rival terrorists of Jeish al-Islam in Eastern Ghouta.Faylaq al-Rahman confirmed in a post on its tweeter account that chief of staff of its commanders Samer al-Saleh, nom de guerre Abu Najib, has been killed in clashes with Jeish al-Islam in Eastern Damascus.In the meantime, Commander of Faylaq al-Rahman in Kafr Batna region Abu Nabil al-Jabourani was also killed in fighting with Jeish al-Islam.