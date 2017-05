© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova

Moscow welcomes Facebook's plans to tackle the spread of social media fake accounts, spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.In late April, Facebook said its platform had been used to control and manipulate public discourse by stealing and leaking personal data, seeding stories to journalists via fake online personas and coordinating action by inauthentic accounts to amplify certain narratives. The company released a white paper stating it would try to disrupt "attempts to manipulate civic discourse and deceive people."The spokeswoman added that Russia has repeatedly faced "twisted information attacks," many of them via means of social media.By failing to act, Facebook encourages the spread of disinformation, she added, but noted that the ministry is still grateful for steps taken to unblock the frozen accounts of Russian embassies.On April 19, Facebook temporarily blocked the mostly Slovak-language official page of the Russian embassy in Slovakia for unspecified reasons. A fake page titled "The Soviet Embassy in Czechoslovakia" then started posting misleading information. According to the embassy, the official page was unblocked the next morning, but the fake account remains operative and continues to post misleading and provocative information.