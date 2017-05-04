© La Nuova



A mother-of-two was allegedly stabbed to death by her next-door neighbour after she trained her parrot to insult him.Ignazio Frailis, 46, from Sardinia, reportedly lay in wait for Maria Bonaria Contu, 60, when she was out walking with friends.Investigators claim he was driven to kill because of Mrs Contu's pet parrot, which hurled insults at him whenever he walked past. The 46-year-old had previously claimed Mrs Contu trained the bird to provoke him with insults, L'Unione Sarda reported.Paolo De Angelis, the investigating magistrate, said: 'Listening to the parrot all day, it became an obsession for him.The officer added that the suspect had complained about the parrot in the past.He said: 'Officers had tried to talk to both sides and had suggested putting the parrot in a different room, not facing Mr Frailis' house.'This is not the first time parrots have found themselves at the heart of a criminal investigation in Italy.In 2014 police in Naples seized two African parrots from drug dealers who had trained the birds to act as drug pushers over the phone.