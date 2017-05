© Joseph Campbell / Reuters

North Korea has warned China of "grave consequences" if it "chops down" relations between the two countries. Despite the angry outburst, Beijing says it wants to maintain friendly relations with its neighbor."The DPRK will never beg for the maintenance of friendship with China, risking its nuclear program which is as precious as its own life, no matter how valuable the friendship is," the editorial said.The remarks were in response to commentaries published in China's People's Daily and Global Times newspapers, which called for tougher sanctions over the North's nuclear program.The People's Daily and Global Times both responded to Pyongyang in Thursday commentaries, with the latter accusing North Korea of "irrational logic over its nuclear program."However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang stated on Thursday that while China's position on North Korea's nuclear program is "consistent and clear," so is its desire to maintain a good relationship with Pyongyang."China's position on developing friendly, good-neighborly relations with North Korea is also consistent and clear," he said, as quoted by Reuters.He added that China is devoted to the denuclearization of the peninsula, maintaining peace and security, and resolving the issue through talks.Although Beijing has a good relationship with Pyongyang and is its major economic lifeline, Beijing has become increasingly impatient with North Korea's nuclear program, which it fears could lead to a regional crisis.The US has been urging China to put more pressure on Pyongyang, in an effort to stop North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.Meanwhile, China has repeatedly urged for the US and all other parties involved in the North Korean standoff to exercise restraint and "stop irritating each other."