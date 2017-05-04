© Unknown



Political activist Daniel Ellsberg became an icon in 1971 after he leaked The Pentagon Papers. This "act of conscience" helped turn public opinion against the Vietnam War, and contributed to the demise of President Richard Nixon, whose felonious minions, the infamous Plumbers, sent CIA officer E. Howard Hunt, and former FBI agent (and self-professed rat-eater) G. Gordon Liddy, to burglarize confidential files from Ellsberg's psychiatrist's office. Hunt and Liddy thought they could trump the anti-War movement by showing that Ellsberg was a mentally deranged LSD-abuser, but their slap-happy plan backfired, and instead opened up the Pandora's box of the CIA inspired dirty tricks the Republican Party relied upon (and still uses today) to wage political warfare.Starting on March 9th, the Pentagon Papers story will be broadcast as a made-for-TV movie on the popular F/X network. Based partially on Ellsberg's autobiography, the movie will star quirky James Spader as Ellsberg, and will feature Hayley Lochner as "the wife," Jonas Chernick as CIA connected New York Times reporter Neil Sheehan, and Paul Giamatti as Anthony Russo, the man who went to prison on Ellsberg's behalf.: nowhere in thisThe first thing the reader needs to know is that Ellsbergintent on ending the Vietnam War. At firstHis militant approach to the Cold War ? he was all for nuking the Soviet Union ? was shaped during a tour of duty as a Marine lieutenant, and precisely because of his hard-line attitude, and his ability to articulate it,Then in 1965 he was assigned as a Pentagon observer to the CIA'sin South Vietnam. Here Ellsberg came under the influence of his mentor,. The mass murderer Graham Greene used as the model for Alden Pyle in "The Quiet American," Lansdale was the architect of the CIA's anti-terror strategy for winning the Vietnam War. When not engaged in typical RD Program "Civil Affairs" activities, such as helping the local Vietnamese build perimeter defenses around their villages, Ellsberg and his fellow RD advisors, under the tutelage of Lansdale,Functioning as a gruesome "shadow warrior" was not Ellsberg's only claim to fame in South Vietnam. It will not be addressed in the TV docudrama, but Ellsberg wasand possessed with the uncanny ability to reproduce conversations verbatim - talents that made him. Hart and the CIA's foreign intelligence staff wanted to know what influential Vietnamese citizens and officials were privately thinking, and plotting, so they introduced Ellsberg into Saigon's elite social circles, and he began reporting directly to station chief John Hart on matters of political importance.And if what his CIA colleagues say is true, Ellsberg was not only as a superb spy, he was also as a swashbuckling swordsman who romanced numerous women, including the exquisite Germaine. One part French and three parts Vietnamese, Germaine was the object of every red-blooded American man's desire, and when Ellsberg met her at a swinging Saigon party, the hot-blooded cocksman immediately rose to the occasion, heedless of the fact that she was engaged to an opium-addicted Corsican drug smuggler named Michel Seguin.It is here, with Ellsberg's love affair with Germaine, that the discrepancy between fact and fiction has its origins. According to Professor McCoy, at the time Ellsberg met Germaine, Ellsberg's close friend, CIA officer Lucien Conein,Legendary CIA officer Lou Conein was an Old Vietnam Hand. As a member of Detachment 202 of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), Conein had fought with the French Special Forces in Indochina in World War II. After the war he married a Vietnamese woman and remained in Vietnam. He joined the CIA upon its creation and after a tour of duty in Europe, he returned to South Vietnam in 1954, as an aide to the aforementioned Ed Lansdale, to help organize the CIA's anti-communist forces in North Vietnam. As a measure of his knack for deceit and deception, it is worth noting that one of Conein's favorite "dirty tricks"."1"Black Luigi" Conein departed South Vietnam in 1958 after Lansdale had safely ensconced his Catholic prot?g?, Ngo Dinh Diem, as President of South Vietnam. Conein. In 1962 he returned to Vietnam as a "floating emissary," reporting directly to the Kennedy White House, while secretlyon 2 November 1963.After the bloody coup d'etat, Conein remained in South Vietnam, but not without further controversy. As noted, professor McCoy contends that Ellsberg and Conein formed a fast friendship at the exact same moment Conein was arranging a "truce" between the CIA and unnamed Corsican drug smugglers in Saigon.Conein, however,denied the allegation that he arranged a drug-related "truce." In a 1972 letter to McCoy's publisher, he insisted that his meeting with the Corsicans, "had to do with ameliorating a tense situation engendered by Daniel Ellsberg's peccadilloes with the mistress of a Corsican."Here we return to enchantress Germaine, her opium-addicted Corsican fianc?, Michel Seguin, and a new character in our passion play, Frank Scotton. In 1965 Scotton was ostensibly employed by the U.S. Information Service, though his undercover job as a CIA officer. Through this experimental "counter-terror" program, which fell under Lansdale's RD Program, Scotton and Ellsberg met. In fact, it was Scotton who invited Ellsberg to the party where the fateful encounter with Germaine occurred.- and it must be emphasized that in order to understand how the Discrepancy might occur,. CIA dirty tricks and deceptions are meant to misdirect and discredit, so one must examine these statements closely to discover what is being concealed, and why. Complicating the already convoluted situation is the fact that Ellsberg's closest friends, Lou Conein and Frank Scotton, were CIA officers. Which is not meant to cast guilt through association on Ellsberg,Scotton and Conein, in separate interviews with this writer, claimed they warned Ellsberg to sever his relationship with Germaine. But Ellsberg, they said, would not be kept from his lover's embrace. Scotton and Conein claimed that Michael Seguin hired a Vietnamese assassin to kill Ellsberg, but, they said, they were able to intercept the assassin before he could carry out his contract.In an interview with this writer, Ellsberg admitted to having had the affair with Germaine, and he confessed that Seguin put a gun to his head and warned him to stay away from the woman they both cherished. But Ellsberg vehemently denied that either Scotton or Conein intervened on his behalf. Their stories,, were standard CIA disinformation, designed to make him seem beholden to former CIA comrades, and thus cast doubt on his motives for leaking The Pentagon Papers.Theoretically, it seems logical to conclude that one of the conflicting stories hides an ulterior motive. And in a search of the recorded history of the time, there is only one source that sheds any light on the situation. All we know, according to Professor McCoy, is that CIA agent Lou Conein met with Corsican gangsters to arrange a "truce" regarding drug smuggling in South Vietnam, and that after this "truce" the Corsicans (including, one would presume, Michel Seguin) continued to serve as "contact men" for the CIA in the drug smuggling business., for Ellsberg denies that his CIA mentor, Edward Lansdale, or his CIA friends, Lou Conein and Frank Scotton, were involved with Corsican drug smugglers.Recapping: McCoy claims that Conein arranged a" truce" with the Corsican gangsters over drug smuggling in South Vietnam; Conein denied the allegation and said the meeting concerned Ellsberg's affair with Germaine; and Ellsberg denies (1) that Conein and Scotton intervened on his behalf, and (2) that Conein, Lansdale and Scotton were involved with drug smugglers.Could a CIA officer with a photographic memory not be aware that his colleagues were involved with drug smugglers? Or is McCoy's research fatally flawed? Did the alleged "truce" occur? Was the good professor, who has prompted so many people to question the CIA's role in international drug smuggling, misled by dirty trickster Conein. Was the ulterior motive to move McCoy toward the Corsicans and away from the CIA's unilateral drug smuggling operation?It was 1970 when the mainstream American press first reported the CIA's involvement in international drug trafficking, and it was 1970 when the U.S. Senate launched a potentially explosive investigation into the CIA's Phoenix "assassination" Program,The House of Representatives launched deeper probes into CIA drug smuggling and the CIA's Phoenix Program in early 1971, and, naturally, the CIA at this critical time. What is relevant to the discrepancy is the that in June 1971, Daniel EllsbergEllsberg is aware of the rumor that Conein and Scotton asked him to leak the Pentagon Papers as part of the CIA's disinformation campaign. But he shrugs off the insidious rumor as yet another instance of ? CIA disinformation designed to cast doubt on his motives for leaking The Pentagon Papers.After Ellsberg leaked The Pentagon Papers, the CIA's plot to cover-up its unilateral drug smuggling operation moved forward with greater gusto. According to the Justice Department's still classified DeFeo Report, Conein in the spring of 1971 was called out of retirement by CIA officer E. Howard Hunt and asked to become an advisor to President Nixon's "drug czar" (and Plumber) Egil Krogh,."Consider that in 1971 the relationship between the French intelligence service and Corsican drug smugglers in its employ was exposed after a series of spectacular drug busts made in America with the assistance of the CIA. Concurrently, Conein was called out of retirement and immediately, in June 1971, told McCoy about the "truce" with the French-connected Corsicans, one of who put a gun to Ellsberg head.Consider also that Egil Krogh's investigators stumbled upon the CIA's unilateral drug smuggling operation at this time, and that in July 1971, President Nixon declared the burgeoning war on drugs to be a matter of national security. Nixon went after the CIA and quick as a flash, E. Howard Hunt (Conein's comrade from OSS Detachment 202) bungled the bugging of the Watergate Hotel. Washington Post reporter and former Naval Intelligence officer Bob Woodward, then assigned to cover Nixon's war on drugs, was approached by the still anonymous Deep Throat, and based on unsubstantiated rumors, incrementally engendered the Watergate scandalIn the summer of 1972 came the publication of McCoy's book, which implicated the CIA in Corsican drug smuggling operation in Thailand, Vietnam, Burma and Laos.In fact, the CIA boasted that it was actually helping,. Amazing as it may sound, McCoy's exposure in 1972 of the French Connection drug smuggling operationThat same summer of 1972, Lou Conein becameto the newly created Office of National Narcotics Intelligence (ONNI) at the Department of Justice. After the Drug Enforcement Administration was formed in July 1973, Conein becameToday only questions remain. Why did Conein meet the Corsicans in 1965? Was the rumor of an assassination attempt on Ellsberg concocted to provide Conein with a plausible cover story for his "truce" with the drug smuggling Corsicans? If so, why does Ellsberg deny that his CIA comrades, Lansdale, Conein and Scotton, were involved in drug smuggling, as McCoy contends? And, finally, was McCoy deliberately led by Conein in a wide circle around the CIA's unilateral drug smuggling operation?Unless these questions are resolved, the truth about Watergate and the Pentagon Papers