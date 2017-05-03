© Regis Duvignau / Reuters

Facebook Inc will hire 3,000 more people over the next year to respond to reports of inappropriate material on the social media network and speed up the removal of videos showing murder, suicide and other violent acts, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday.Zuckerberg, the company's co-founder, said in a Facebook post the workers will be in addition to the 4,500 people who already review posts that may violate its terms of service.Zuckerberg said: "We're working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner - whether that's responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down."The 3,000 workers will be new positions and will monitor all Facebook content, not just live videos, the company said. The company did not say where the jobs would be located.Facebook is due to report quarterly revenue and earnings later on Wednesday after markets close in New York.The world's largest social network, with 1.9 billion monthly users, has been turning to artificial intelligence to try to automate the process of finding pornography, violence and other potentially offensive material. In March, the company said it planned to use such technology to help spot users with suicidal tendencies and get them assistance.The workers who monitor material generally work on contract in places such as India and the Philippines, and they face difficult working conditions because of the hours they spend making quick decisions while sifting through traumatic material, Roberts said in an interview.