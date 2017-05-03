Syrian jihadists withdrew their participation from Astana talks on settlement of the Syrian crisis. The fourth round of talks has already begun.Earlier on Wednesday, The delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic, headed by Dr. Bashar Al Jaafari, met with Iranian delegation, headed by Hossein Ansari Gabri, Foreign Minister's Assistant for Arab and African affairs and Russian delegation, headed by Alexander Lavrentiev, Putin's special envoy for Syria, as well as with Staffan de Mistura, UN's special envoy for Syria.Representatives of the armed jihadist groups are said to have announced their withdrawal amid the ongoing hostilities and violent confrontations between the jihadist groups in the Damascene suburban area of Eastern Ghouta, namely Jaysh Al Islam on one side and members of the Qatari-funded Al Rahman Brigade and Al Nusra Front on the other. The clashes are currently intensifying.According to some sources, Russia is attempting to create a proposal about setting up four new safe zones within Syrian territory.