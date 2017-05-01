Puppet Masters
Russia proposes creation of four de-escalation zones for reduction of tension in Syria
Sputnik
Mon, 01 May 2017 14:26 UTC
The warring parties would not be able to use any weapons in these zones.
"Russia proposes creating four zones of reduction of tensions in Syria: in Idlib province, north of the city of Homs, in Eastern Ghouta and in the south of Syria," the paper reads.
The paper emphasizes the necessary to create conditions to drive out Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organizations (both outlawed in numerous countries) from de-escalation zones with the help of the Syrian opposition.
Russia also proposed "creating safety lines along all the borders of the de-escalation zones in order to avoid direct fire between the sides of the Syrian conflict," the paper reads.
Such lines would require checkpoints for the entrance of civilians without weapons and humanitarian deliveries, as well as monitoring centers to control ceasefire regime.
Russian proposals on de-escalation in Syria envisage possible deployment of guarantor states' armed groups to the country for ceasefire monitoring and the creation of a joint working group to elaborate a plan with de-escalation borders shortly, the paper with Russian proposals reads.
"It is possible that ceasefire guarantor states [Russia, Turkey, Iran] send armed groups... for ceasefire monitoring," the paper reads.
The guarantor states would have to create conditions in de-escalation zones in which the warring sides would allow a safe return home to refugees and internally displaced persons, according to the paper.
"For solving logistical issues, guarantor states need to create a joint working group for de-escalation, at the level of designated representatives.... The working group will have to present maps with de-escalation zones borders and work plan proposals... as soon as possible, " the paper reads.
Fatih Hassoun, a representative of the Syrian armed opposition told Sputnik, that Russia has made proposals aimed at reducing tensions in the conflict zones of Syria and at respect of the ceasefire regime.
"There are Russia's proposals, useful in their realism, about respect of the ceasefire regime, about creation of zones of de-escalation of tensions and about involvement of new international actors in these agreements," Hassoun said Sunday.
He added that Moscow's proposal implied that the troops deployed at such zones would be sent by countries not involved in the ongoing military activities in the crisis-torn country.
However, Hassoun stressed that Moscow had not proposed any exact countries that were meant to deploy special forces to the separation line between the Syrian government troops and the opposition forces.
"But if the new Russian proposals are approved, a working group will be created. They will discuss the countries that could join this agreement," Hassoun added.
According to Hassoun, the proposal means that Russia "has started activities as a guarantor of a political process" and that's why the international community would be involved in the Astana settlement talks to a greater extent.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Russia proposes creation of four de-escalation zones for reduction of tension in SyriaRussian proposals on de-escalation in Syria envisage the creation of four zones of reduction of tensions in the country, with safety lines along them with checkpoints and monitoring centers, paper...