An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) has been launched from a US Air Force base in California just seven days after the first launch.The three-stage ICBM blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 07:02GMT Wednesday. It traveled around 4,200 miles to a test range near the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.The Minuteman III tests are aimed "to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system" according to Air Force Global Strike Command."These ICBM test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure a safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent," the 30th Space Wing stated.