The first images from the scene appear to show a car on fire and damaged armored vehicles., broadcaster TOLOnews reports citing the Afghan Interior Ministry. At least 28 people were injured. The casualties included those traveling in vehicles next to the blast site.The vehicles attacked belonged to the NATO-led Resolute Support mission, Reuters reported, adding that it was not immediately clear if any foreign troops were among the casualties.The bomb went off during rush-hour morning traffic in Kabul's Macroyan area near Abdul Haq Square at about 8am local time. TOLOnews cited an unconfirmed account as saying "an old man sitting next to the road" carried out the attack.Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists have claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Reuters, citing IS-affiliated Amaq news agency.