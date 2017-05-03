Society's Child
Eight killed in Kabul suicide blast targeting NATO vehicles
RT
Wed, 03 May 2017 12:14 UTC
The first images from the scene appear to show a car on fire and damaged armored vehicles.
At least eight civilians were killed in the blast, broadcaster TOLOnews reports citing the Afghan Interior Ministry. At least 28 people were injured. The casualties included those traveling in vehicles next to the blast site.
The vehicles attacked belonged to the NATO-led Resolute Support mission, Reuters reported, adding that it was not immediately clear if any foreign troops were among the casualties.
The bomb went off during rush-hour morning traffic in Kabul's Macroyan area near Abdul Haq Square at about 8am local time. TOLOnews cited an unconfirmed account as saying "an old man sitting next to the road" carried out the attack.
Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists have claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Reuters, citing IS-affiliated Amaq news agency.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Indian Army carries out two successful BrahMos missile tests past 48 hours
- Lawyers for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev say US government refuses to share "classified docs" in appeal process
- Leading scientists across all disciplines see high probability of coming apocalypse
- Netanyahu threat? Iranian 'expansion' in Middle East poses threat to Russia
- Libyan rivals Haftar and Sarraj reach agreement on political unification
- 5 reasons Ukraine is a much bigger threat to peace and safety than North Korea
- The Putin - Merkel meeting: An acknowledgment of realities
- Peeping pervert: CCTV fitter hid cameras in customers' homes to spy on them having sex
- Indian gov't asserts citizens don't have 'absolute' right over their bodies, privacy complaint is 'bogus'
- Shallow 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Ascension Island region
- WHO says mysterious Ebola-like illness kills 12 in Liberia
- Shallow magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Tajikistan
- After Trump & Putin phone conversation 'cooperation against ISIS back on the table'
- Justice Department rejects extradition request by Russian pilot kidnapped & tortured by US government
- Saudi prince accuses Iran of 'extremist ideology' with ambition to 'control Islamic world'
- US successfully launches second Minuteman III ballistic missile in seven days
- Chinese Embassy urged citizens in N. Korea to return home
- Eight killed in Kabul suicide blast targeting NATO vehicles
- US will send senior MidEast diplomat to Syria talks in Astana after Putin-Trump call
- US Commerce Secretary says Tomahawk missile strike on Syria was 'after-dinner entertainment'
- Indian Army carries out two successful BrahMos missile tests past 48 hours
- Lawyers for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev say US government refuses to share "classified docs" in appeal process
- Netanyahu threat? Iranian 'expansion' in Middle East poses threat to Russia
- Libyan rivals Haftar and Sarraj reach agreement on political unification
- 5 reasons Ukraine is a much bigger threat to peace and safety than North Korea
- The Putin - Merkel meeting: An acknowledgment of realities
- Indian gov't asserts citizens don't have 'absolute' right over their bodies, privacy complaint is 'bogus'
- After Trump & Putin phone conversation 'cooperation against ISIS back on the table'
- Saudi prince accuses Iran of 'extremist ideology' with ambition to 'control Islamic world'
- US successfully launches second Minuteman III ballistic missile in seven days
- US will send senior MidEast diplomat to Syria talks in Astana after Putin-Trump call
- US Commerce Secretary says Tomahawk missile strike on Syria was 'after-dinner entertainment'
- NATO terror cell? German Army officer infiltrated Syrian refugees, planned terror attacks against German state, arrested in Europe-wide raid
- DNC argues in court it had the right to rig 2016 democratic primary
- Libya takes French multinational bank to court amidst secrecy and confusion
- Enemies are always dictators: Talking with them is unpresidential
- 'Ready to intercept': US THAAD missile defense system brought online in S. Korea
- DNC shatters illusion of democracy to keep donors 27 bucks
- US military establishment budgets bloom despite failure to extinguish terrorism
- China calls for 'immediate' halt to THAAD deployment in S. Korea
- Leading scientists across all disciplines see high probability of coming apocalypse
- Peeping pervert: CCTV fitter hid cameras in customers' homes to spy on them having sex
- WHO says mysterious Ebola-like illness kills 12 in Liberia
- Justice Department rejects extradition request by Russian pilot kidnapped & tortured by US government
- Chinese Embassy urged citizens in N. Korea to return home
- Eight killed in Kabul suicide blast targeting NATO vehicles
- Hysteria: 'Armed person' lockdown at New York university turns out to be art student with glue gun
- Paradise lost: Hawaii is home to one of the World's dirtiest beaches
- Chinese prison laborer's cry for help reaches Southern Arizona
- Unnecessary killing: Rattlesnake slaughter festivals
- Neo-Nazi's May Day march in Sweden is met with very public resistance (VIDEO)
- Green revolution? United Russia MP denounces dye attacks on opposition as criminal violence
- No surprise: Cop's body cam refutes 'official story', shows he murdered innocent teenager for no reason
- Doctors are driving taxis: UK immigrants under 'humanitarian protection' lack same rights as refugees for accessing higher education
- Church in Iowa shut down for helping homeless, not 'zoned' for feeding those in need
- Supreme Court refuses to hear challenge to California's ban on 'gay conversion' therapy
- United Airlines executives face congressional hearing over forcible removal of passenger
- Miami doctor who caused permanent brain damage in at least 3 babies still practicing medicine, faces no disciplinary action
- Milwaukee jury recommends criminal charges against county jail officials over inmate dehydration death
- Fox News co-president resigns amid sex harassment scandal - ignored, suppressed complaints from women
- Ice Age animal bones discovered during Los Angeles subway excavation
- What Zionists really mean when they say "there was no Palestine" - and why they're "not even wrong"
- Study suggests humans were in North America 100,000 years earlier than previously believed
- Mississippi historians: Around 20,000 freed slaves perished in barbaric Union Army's Devil's Punchbowl encampment
- Still think the US government is innocent? - Dr William Pepper reveals who really killed MLK
- Mythical sounding stories aren't always just flights of fancy - True story of volcanic eruption told by Aboriginals for 7,000 years
- Robert Wilton: How Jewish extremists hijacked the Russian revolution, aided by Germany
- What happened to the missing people of Pennsylvania?
- Early history and impact events in India
- Yeltsin was prevented from burying Lenin's body & demolishing his Mausoleum
- New study claims humans reached Americas 130,000 years ago
- Itty-bitty weavers: Wooden figures found with tiny looms in ancient Chinese tomb
- Medieval priest discovered in elaborate grave 700 years after his death
- World War One Battlefield tunnels discovered under Salisbury Plain
- Frozen in time: Sailors looking for Northwest Passage in 1845 may be ID'ed by DNA
- Scientists: Rare mother-of-pearl clouds may have inspired Munch's 'The Scream'
- Rare parchment of US Declaration discovered in England
- Stone carvings at Gobekli Tepe in Turkey confirm how comet struck Earth in 10,950BC
- Scientists confirm Flores Man 'hobbits' found in Indonesia not direct relatives of modern humans
- Ancient reptile tracks in the Pyrenees may point to a new type of footprint
- Scientists find vast wave of hot gas rolling through the Perseus galaxy cluster
- Could there be remnants of ancient civilizations in our solar system?
- Bad news for global warming alarmists: New study about Antarctica shows there is greater ice accumulation than ice melt
- Just like in 'Star Wars,' this 'death star' laser really works
- 'Giant Hurricane' on Saturn: Cassini spacecraft brings 1st images back from epic ring dive
- SpaceX successfully lands first launch of top-secret military satellite
- Stray Wi-Fi signals allow spies to see inside closed rooms
- Study finds bonobos may be more closely linked to human ancestors than common chimpanzees
- Targeted Neuroplasticity Training program - DARPA wants to hack your brain to make you learn faster
- Dr. Gary G. Kohls: Propaganda and the war on science
- Researchers' first map of the 'dark web' shows an incredibly antisocial corner of the internet
- Satellite helps confirm unprecedented rise in noctilucent clouds, caused by meteor dust
- 'Curating' the news: Tech firms training AI software to block social media violence
- Artificial intelligence to take over half of all jobs in next decade, says China's top techie
- Female dragonflies fake being dead to avoid male advances
- No bones? No problem: DNA left in cave soils can reveal ancient human occupants
- Future of beach warfare: US Marines test 'HyperSub,' machine-gun toting robots and more
- Amazing Earth-sized planet dubbed the 'iceball' discovered by NASA with 'microlensing'
- The End is Nye - @BillNye the "Science Guy" loses his last shred of credibility - implosion imminent
- Surgeon claims cryogenically frozen brains will be 'woken up' and transplanted in donor bodies within three years
- Shallow 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Ascension Island region
- Shallow magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Tajikistan
- Rare 'sprites' caught on camera beside Southern Lights off Kiama, Australia
- Large sinkhole re-opens forcing road closure in East Maui, Hawaii
- Deaths from lightning triple in the first quarter for Cambodia compared to 2016
- Farmer and four of his camels killed by lightning in Oman
- 2 shallow earthquakes hit Van, Turkey
- Philippine residents discover sinkhole within Badian River
- Deep-sea oarfish found dead on the shore of Surigao City, Philippines
- 2 killed and 7 injured by lightning strikes in Nepal
- 2 critically injured by pit bull in Detroit
- 13-year-old girl killed by crocodile in Sri Lanka
- Blizzard cancels global warming protest in Colorado as Gore asks for $15 trillion
- Global warming fraud: Climate scientists use 2000 litre fish tank to infer 'global food web collapse'
- Thunderstorms and snowfall hit Big Island, Hawaii
- Alert raised after Kick 'em Jenny volcano erupts: More than 40 tremors recorded
- Heavy spring snowfall hits parts of US: 'We lost the Western Kansas wheat crop this weekend'
- Lightning bolt kills 32 cows in Texas County, Missouri
- Massive chunk of road disappears in Rawdon, Quebec
- Climate march in Colorado postponed due to heavy snow
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Eyewitnesses wanted: did you see bright green meteor fireball in Irkutsk, Siberia?
- Monsanto caught funding an army of genetically modified trolls
- At least 8 different drugs are likely to be found in your tap water
- Ebola ruled out as 'strange disease' hits southeastern Liberia; 11 dead
- Big Pharma influence: How would you feel if your doctor were bribed to give you a drug?
- Enhance deep sleep & memory with gentle sound waves
- More mad science: Franken-citrus coming to a store near you?
- Neurontin and Lyrica adverse effects: Brain damage, muscle injury and more
- Minding your mitochondrial power grid
- Higher risk of heart attack for certain blood groups
- 8 key benefits of swimming
- The 'Flab Jab' and other strange vaccines in the Big Pharma pipeline
- Erin Brockovich on the future of water - distilling toxins for truth
- Save the liver! The benefits of organ meats
- More than 200 students call out sick from a Houston, Texas elementary school because of mystery illness
- Study reveals big marketing deceptions in organic beauty products
- The therapeutic qualities of oregano
- Russia developing new drugs to fight antibiotics resistant superbugs
- 'It's time to slaughter the sacred cow' - Retractions & errors driving loss of faith in the peer review process
- Is insulin resistance speeding up cognitive decline?
- Study finds cannabis oil could be miracle treatment for autism
- Listening to your heart (beat) can help you become more empathetic
- The secret to honesty revealed: it feels better
- Embracing vulnerability is the most powerful yoga
- 11 important steps for raising awareness and consciousness
- Jon Rappoport: The free and independent individual
- Stimulate your vagus nerve for better mental health
- Completely alone and utterly depressed
- The benefits of solitude: Balm for the harried urban soul
- Rewiring the brain can end the cycle of inter-generational poverty
- 8 (probable) signs you're being lied to
- Do psychopaths really make good CEOs? No, they don't
- The miracle of the present moment
- The placebo effect can help mend a broken heart
- If IQ doesn't truly reflect intelligence, what does?
- The numerous tactics that narcissists, sociopaths and psychopaths use to manipulate and silence you
- The scientific basis for hypnosis is starting to be uncovered
- The power of your hands: Ancient Japanese healing technique for rapid stress relief
- Reunited in time: 'My son says he was Lou Gehrig in a past life'
- How to solve your nature deficit when you live in the city
- Want to keep your mental edge in older age? Challenge your brain early in life
- Mothman-type creature reported in Chicago, Illinois
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- Earth wishing for just one passing meteor to hit!
- Feline fatale: Police respond to report of cat in tree 'armed with gun'
- Iran patiently explains to the US why Persian ships operate in the Persian Gulf
- If you're looking for the SHTF look: Nordstrom is selling a pair of dirty jeans for $425 — and people are furious
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
- Sweating, shaking pharmaceutical CEO says he can stop profiting off opioid epidemic anytime he wants
- Lavrov accused of microaggression after assuming Tillerson's gender identity
- Lavrov's April Fools' Day prank - CNN can't take a joke
- Polar bear sighted 'praying' at the foot of a cross
Mixed messages
Quote of the Day
The Truth is not Arbitrary or a Matter of Opinion, but can be Investigated, and Those who Earnestly Search for the Truth will Find It. The Truth is Hidden to the Blind, but he who has the Mental Eye Sees the Truth.
- Buddha - The Three Personalities of Buddha, XCVIII
Recent Comments
Said the coffee to the kettle. Isis is troubled look into the daily life of sunni wahhabism. And the petro dollar is the bond the west has with...
The German Defense Minister wouldn't cancel a meeting in DC with Mattis because her army has 'an attitude problem' She probably has suspicions...
The man with the glue gun is lucky to be alive. And I'm not joking.
Nothing is more fearful of cleaning than dirt itself. [Link]
Eight killed in Kabul suicide blast targeting NATO vehiclesEight people have been killed and 28 more injured as a reported suicide bomb blast targeting a NATO convoy hit the Afghan capital, Kabul, not far from the US Embassy. Islamic State has claimed...