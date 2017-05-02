Bolivia is one of the few countries left on Earth that has the cojones to tell it like it is.
We witnessed some much needed truth-telling last month when Bolivia's ambassador to the UN deconstructed Nikki Haley's word goo at the Security Council: "Now the United States believe that they are investigators, they are attorneys, judges and they are the executioners ... The unilateral actions are imperialistic actions. The USA is not interested in international law; they ignore it when it is inconvenient to them".
But this was just a warm-up lap.
During a speech last week marking the 10th anniversary of UN Declaration on Indigenous' rights, Bolivia's president Evo Morales warned that banks "control the world" and urged nations to reject US militarism and financial servitude.
Here are some highlights:
The financial crisis has been generated by the banks. They are the ones who control the world. They control the financial system. They are the true government of the world. There is no election for them, but they still do govern.
It is my duty to inform you of what we have achieved in Bolivia. Thanks to awareness-raising amongst our people, and the social bodies, we have recovered our identity, as a consequence, our dignity and our sovereignty. We have recovered our land and our hope. And we are transforming this into a daily reality.
And Bolivia, with great pride, is able to state that, at this point in time, we are 100 percent literate.
We have no US military bases on our territory. Bolivia is free of the monetary funds and we have been defining our own monetary policies without any impositions from outside.
Bolivia is free of foreign doctrines and military bases. It's so important to have control over our own natural resources.
What we have achieved in a country such as mine, is an example of what we are able to do on a global level.
Evo Morales drops economic truth bomb: Independent monetary policy key to national sovereigntyBolivia's president Evo Morales explains how his country regained its sovereignty Bolivia is one of the few countries left on Earth that has the cojones to tell it like it is. We witnessed some...