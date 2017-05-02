© AFP 2017/ BELGA / DIRK WAEM



Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka announced his resignation on Tuesday, saying he will tender his resignation to President Milos Zeman later this week.Sobotka said at a scheduled press conference that he planned to file a petition to Zeman "during the current week."Czech presidential spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said that the announcement would be left without comments for now.Sobotka has been in office since January 2014.