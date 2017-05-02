In 2018, two-thirds of Russians (64 percent) would like to see Vladimir Putin re-elected for another term as President. Another 22 percent would like for him to be replaced by another person, as reported by Interfax in the Levada-Center (poll.) Around 14 percent of respondents did not answer the question.

The survey was conducted from 21 to 24 April - sociologists asked respondents for whom they would vote if presidential elections were to be held next Sunday. According to the poll, Putin would be supported by 48 percent of Russians as a whole, and 83 per cent among those who would be ready to vote in the hypothetical elections.

Meanwhile, 3 percent would vote for the LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky. For the Communist Party leader, Gennady Zyuganov - three to four percent. For oppositionist Aleksei Navalniy - one to two percent.

Via Vesti