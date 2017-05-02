© Alamy

Social media firms may be forced to pay for the cost of policing digital crimes and fined if they do not quickly censor illegal posts, under plans unveiled by an influential Parliamentary committee today.The Home Affairs select committee says that the behaviour of Facebook, Twitter and Google has been "completely irresponsible and indefensible" and that they should now be presented with the bill for investigating crimes committed over their networks.Last night, the Home Secretary welcomed the report and said its recommendations were being studied "carefully" while police chiefs also said that action was now necessary.Ministers have had to introduce specific offences to cover crimes committed over social media such as grooming and stalking - and there are growing fears over violent incidents now being live-streamed on Facebook and other sites.Internet firms have faced repeated accusations that they are failing to promptly address concerns over the material being published on their platforms with violent and extremist material often allowed to remain online despite warnings being sounded.Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, said that social media firms now had to prove that they were serious about tackling criminal activity online."We welcome this report and will study its recommendations carefully," she said."We have made it very clear that we will not tolerate the internet being used as a place for terrorists to promote their vile views, or use social media platforms to weaponise the most vulnerable people in our communities.A spokesman for the National Police Chiefs Council said: "Hate and extremist material online is a serious problem with potentially very dangerous consequences. This is an interesting idea. The detail would need to be considered but we are supportive of looking at a range of waysThe Home Affairs select committee, headed by former Labour Cabinet minister Yvette Cooper, called on Theresa May to punish social media companies who fail to remove criminal content after its investigation found they are "shamefully far" from tackling terrorist and criminal postings properly.Ms Cooper said: "Social media companies' failure to deal with illegal and dangerous material online is a disgrace. "They have been asked repeatedly to come up with better systems to remove illegal material such as terrorist recruitment or online child abuse."The committee said it was "completely irresponsible and indefensible" that online companies do not take down banned material as soon as it is posted and warned that sanctions and multi-million pound fines should be introduced to force them to take it seriously.Earlier this month Twitter was heavily criticised for refusing to share crucial anti-terror information with the Government in a move critics warned would make the country less safe.MPs on the committee said it was "shockingly easy" to find hate speech and terror propaganda online, particularly on YouTube.Members reported a number of videos and tweets to the companies involved but the report states "many of the same vile and provocative images could still be found on the platform six weeks later when this report was drafted".In one example MPs said: "Twitter refused to remove a cartoon that we reported depicting a group of male, ethnic minority migrants tying up and abusing a semi-naked white woman, while stabbing her baby to death."It refused to take action on the grounds "that it was not in breach of [Twitter's] hateful conduct policy."The NSPCC welcomed the report and called on politicians to protect children online by doing more to tackle the problem of illegal material not being taken down."We believe that it is unacceptable that social media companies are not taking greater responsibility for identifying illegal content themselves."In the UK, the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit (CTIRU) monitors social media companies for terrorist material."That means that multi-billion pound companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter are expecting the taxpayer to bear the costs of keeping their platforms and brand reputations clean of extremism."Simon Milner, Director of Policy, Facebook said: "Nothing is more important to us than people's safety on Facebook. That is why we have quick and easy ways for people to report content, so that we can review, and if necessary remove, it from our platform."We agree with the Committee that there is more we can do to disrupt people wanting to spread hate and extremism online. That's why we are working closely with partners, including experts at Kings College, London, and at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, to help us improve the effectiveness of our approach. We look forward to engaging with the new Government and parliament on these important issues after the election."