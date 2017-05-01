Health & Wellness
More mad science: Franken-citrus coming to a store near you?
Alliance for Natural Health
Thu, 27 Apr 2017 17:39 UTC
The Animal Plant Health and Inspection Service (APHIS) is getting ready to do an environmental impact statement on a genetically modified citrus tree. If past experience is any guide, the government will most likely approve this latest GMO experiment.
Here's the rub: the trees are treated with a genetically modified virus that makes them resistant to citrus greening disease, which has caused major problems for citrus growers in Florida. But according to the government's definition, neither the trees nor the fruit will be considered genetically modified (an assertion that is patently absurd), so once again consumers will be in the dark about what kind of food they'll be eating.
This increasingly seems to be the direction food companies will take. As we reported previously, we are in the Wild West of genetic manipulation, hacking, and experimentation. Government funding for projects using CRISPR, a gene-editing tool, has skyrocketed in recent years, and there's a mad dash for patents that use the technology.
Soon, it seems, most of the products on store shelves will be genetically modified in some way—but consumers will have no way of actually knowing, and not simply because of the sham labeling bill that Congress passed in 2016.
Comment: Just a few of the 'new' GMO foods in the biotech pipeline:
- Are GMO potatoes already here?
- Frakenfungi: New GMO mushroom sidesteps UDSA regulations
- FDA approves new GMO pineapple despite lack of safety testing
- Monsanto GMO wheat contaminates field at Montana State University
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Enhance deep sleep & memory with gentle sound waves
- U.S. Supreme Court sides with Venezuela over American oil drilling dispute
- More mad science: Franken-citrus coming to a store near you?
- UPDATE: Shallow 6.3 magnitude earthquake 90 km from Haines, Alaska; second strong quake within 2 hours for the region
- 'Like going back in time': An American's summer vacation in North Korea
- Neurontin and Lyrica adverse effects: Brain damage, muscle injury and more
- Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano agrees '100 percent' that migrant NGOs working with smugglers
- Oliver Stone on his new documentary subject: Putin is a straight talker - UPDATE
- Syria missile strike was 'tough decision, because you can kill wrong people too' - Trump
- Earth wishing for just one passing meteor to hit!
- Trump heeds China's warnings, backs down on North Korea
- Signs and Portents: Boy discovers two-headed turtle in Whispering Pines, North Carolina
- The Existential Question of Who to Trust
- Norway refugee integration goes into reverse after 5- to 10-year stay - study author to RT
- France is deciding whether or not to elect a Rothschild's manservant for President
- Turkish police arrest over 200 during May Day clashes in Istanbul
- Seriously? Florida university student penalized for using word 'man' in his essay
- 1 in 8 California school children have at least one undocumented parent
- Another inmate dies of dehydration - family suing Utah county and jail staff for neglect
- May Day 2017: Tear gas, Molotov cocktails in central Paris in clashes between police & protesters
- Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano agrees '100 percent' that migrant NGOs working with smugglers
- Oliver Stone on his new documentary subject: Putin is a straight talker - UPDATE
- Syria missile strike was 'tough decision, because you can kill wrong people too' - Trump
- Trump heeds China's warnings, backs down on North Korea
- The Existential Question of Who to Trust
- France is deciding whether or not to elect a Rothschild's manservant for President
- The Truth About Putin's 'New World Order'
- Syria, Linda Sarsour and the crisis of western discourse
- 100 days: Donald discusses North Korea, media, politics & Russia
- Save liberty: Shut down the government
- Trump retains his doubts on Russian DNC/Podesta hacking claims
- Le Monde Diplomatique publishes factual on-site report of Donetsk
- Arab sources say Hamas to soften stance on Israel, Muslim Brotherhood in policy document
- Moron McMaster says Putin 'acting against' his people's interests
- What the warhawks and presstitute corporate media will never tell you about North Korea
- Zuckerberg 2020? Facebook CEO tours America amid rumors of political run
- The Ahmadinejad effect: West and Iran still lost in translation decades into the Revolution
- Chancellor Merkel meets Saudi King without hijab, talks business, not women's rights
- President al-Assad: Stopping outside support to terrorists and reconciliation among Syrians are means to restore security to Syria - video
- Russia proposes creation of four de-escalation zones for reduction of tension in Syria
- U.S. Supreme Court sides with Venezuela over American oil drilling dispute
- 'Like going back in time': An American's summer vacation in North Korea
- Norway refugee integration goes into reverse after 5- to 10-year stay - study author to RT
- Turkish police arrest over 200 during May Day clashes in Istanbul
- Seriously? Florida university student penalized for using word 'man' in his essay
- 1 in 8 California school children have at least one undocumented parent
- Another inmate dies of dehydration - family suing Utah county and jail staff for neglect
- May Day 2017: Tear gas, Molotov cocktails in central Paris in clashes between police & protesters
- Baltimore's Mayor asking for FBI help with crime and rising murder rate, others question approach
- Dozens seriously injured as Moscow-Bangkok plane thrown 100-200 meters up and down from 'clear sky turbulence'
- Latvian Mayor Fined for Speaking Russian
- Cop shoots into car of innocent kids, kills unarmed 15yo boy
- Indian minister arms 700 new brides with wooden bats to use against drunk & abusive husbands
- War has taken childhood from Syrian children
- Officials call for probe after 'arbitrary & cruel' Arkansas execution
- Pope Francis: Future of humanity depends on peaceful resolution of N. Korean crisis
- 1 victim and suspect dead, 6 critical in San Diego pool-party shooting
- Police report: Swedish largest Shiite Mosque set on fire in Stockholm
- Clashes flare in al-Arroub refugee camp as Israeli soldiers attack schoolchildren
- Israeli bulldozers cut off water supply to 3,500 Palestinians
- What Zionists really mean when they say "there was no Palestine" - and why they're "not even wrong"
- Study suggests humans were in North America 100,000 years earlier than previously believed
- Mississippi historians: Around 20,000 freed slaves perished in barbaric Union Army's Devil's Punchbowl encampment
- Still think the US government is innocent? - Dr William Pepper reveals who really killed MLK
- Mythical sounding stories aren't always just flights of fancy - True story of volcanic eruption told by Aboriginals for 7,000 years
- Robert Wilton: How Jewish extremists hijacked the Russian revolution, aided by Germany
- What happened to the missing people of Pennsylvania?
- Early history and impact events in India
- Yeltsin was prevented from burying Lenin's body & demolishing his Mausoleum
- New study claims humans reached Americas 130,000 years ago
- Itty-bitty weavers: Wooden figures found with tiny looms in ancient Chinese tomb
- Medieval priest discovered in elaborate grave 700 years after his death
- World War One Battlefield tunnels discovered under Salisbury Plain
- Frozen in time: Sailors looking for Northwest Passage in 1845 may be ID'ed by DNA
- Scientists: Rare mother-of-pearl clouds may have inspired Munch's 'The Scream'
- Rare parchment of US Declaration discovered in England
- Stone carvings at Gobekli Tepe in Turkey confirm how comet struck Earth in 10,950BC
- Scientists confirm Flores Man 'hobbits' found in Indonesia not direct relatives of modern humans
- Ancient reptile tracks in the Pyrenees may point to a new type of footprint
- Brilliant Russian scholars unlock secret of mysterious Voynich manuscript - CIA, NSA, others tried and failed
- 'Giant Hurricane' on Saturn: Cassini spacecraft brings 1st images back from epic ring dive
- SpaceX successfully lands first launch of top-secret military satellite
- Stray Wi-Fi signals allow spies to see inside closed rooms
- Study finds bonobos may be more closely linked to human ancestors than common chimpanzees
- Targeted Neuroplasticity Training program - DARPA wants to hack your brain to make you learn faster
- Dr. Gary G. Kohls: Propaganda and the war on science
- Researchers' first map of the 'dark web' shows an incredibly antisocial corner of the internet
- Satellite helps confirm unprecedented rise in noctilucent clouds, caused by meteor dust
- 'Curating' the news: Tech firms training AI software to block social media violence
- Artificial intelligence to take over half of all jobs in next decade, says China's top techie
- Female dragonflies fake being dead to avoid male advances
- No bones? No problem: DNA left in cave soils can reveal ancient human occupants
- Future of beach warfare: US Marines test 'HyperSub,' machine-gun toting robots and more
- Amazing Earth-sized planet dubbed the 'iceball' discovered by NASA with 'microlensing'
- The End is Nye - @BillNye the "Science Guy" loses his last shred of credibility - implosion imminent
- Surgeon claims cryogenically frozen brains will be 'woken up' and transplanted in donor bodies within three years
- 'Cassini' captures 'closest look ever' at Saturn in new photos
- Age of the machines: Robotic dog can tidy the house and deliver packages
- Spotless mind: Experts warn of the threats to our 'mental integrity' from invasive neurotechnology
- Scientists discover baby humpback whales 'whisper' to their mothers to avoid detection by predators
- UPDATE: Shallow 6.3 magnitude earthquake 90 km from Haines, Alaska; second strong quake within 2 hours for the region
- Signs and Portents: Boy discovers two-headed turtle in Whispering Pines, North Carolina
- Powerful tornadoes plow through east Texas, and massive flooding in parts of Missouri and Oklahoma (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
- And up next.... Global temperatures plunge in April - "the pause" returns
- Record snowfall at Russia's Mutnovskaya Geothermal power station
- Exposing the Phony CO2 Con Job - Video
- Earthquake Magnitude 6.2 - 88km WNW of Skagway, Alaska
- Snowstorm pounds western Kansas, closes I-70; up to 25 inches of snow reported
- Powerful spring storm brings snow and rain to Nebraska
- Deserts across the planet bloom; heavier rains caused by cosmic rays creating more clouds
- False melt days on Greenland showing up at NSIDC to prevent latest start record
- Blanked out time & new energetic auroras when power grids go down
- Woman attacked by shark off San Onofre Beach, California
- American red-winged blackbird never before seen in the UK turns up on North Ronaldsay, Scotland
- Killer whales go on unprecedented killing spree off coast of Monterrey, California
- Snow storm socks New Mexico, closing highways, state museums
- Heavy snowfall forces postponement of People's Climate March rally in Colorado
- Five dead and nearly 50 people hospitalized after series of tornadoes hit East Texas
- Lightning sparks house fire as severe storms sweep through Indiana
- Rare blue auroras photographed over Alaska
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Eyewitnesses wanted: did you see bright green meteor fireball in Irkutsk, Siberia?
- Enhance deep sleep & memory with gentle sound waves
- More mad science: Franken-citrus coming to a store near you?
- Neurontin and Lyrica adverse effects: Brain damage, muscle injury and more
- Minding your mitochondrial power grid
- Higher risk of heart attack for certain blood groups
- 8 key benefits of swimming
- The 'Flab Jab' and other strange vaccines in the Big Pharma pipeline
- Erin Brockovich on the future of water - distilling toxins for truth
- Save the liver! The benefits of organ meats
- More than 200 students call out sick from a Houston, Texas elementary school because of mystery illness
- Study reveals big marketing deceptions in organic beauty products
- The therapeutic qualities of oregano
- Russia developing new drugs to fight antibiotics resistant superbugs
- 'It's time to slaughter the sacred cow' - Retractions & errors driving loss of faith in the peer review process
- Is insulin resistance speeding up cognitive decline?
- Study finds cannabis oil could be miracle treatment for autism
- Mainstream media insults the public's intelligence on vaccines
- Evidence-based health benefits of cumin
- Greek AMA recommends reducing EMFs to protect public health
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Floxed: A cautionary tale
- 11 important steps for raising awareness and consciousness
- Jon Rappoport: The free and independent individual
- Stimulate your vagus nerve for better mental health
- Completely alone and utterly depressed
- The benefits of solitude: Balm for the harried urban soul
- Rewiring the brain can end the cycle of inter-generational poverty
- 8 (probable) signs you're being lied to
- Do psychopaths really make good CEOs? No, they don't
- The miracle of the present moment
- The placebo effect can help mend a broken heart
- If IQ doesn't truly reflect intelligence, what does?
- The numerous tactics that narcissists, sociopaths and psychopaths use to manipulate and silence you
- The scientific basis for hypnosis is starting to be uncovered
- The power of your hands: Ancient Japanese healing technique for rapid stress relief
- Reunited in time: 'My son says he was Lou Gehrig in a past life'
- How to solve your nature deficit when you live in the city
- Want to keep your mental edge in older age? Challenge your brain early in life
- Epiphany learning: Researchers discover a way to track 'aha' moments
- Intentional mind-wandering is beneficial to our brains and our futures
- Your brain is not a computer
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- Earth wishing for just one passing meteor to hit!
- Feline fatale: Police respond to report of cat in tree 'armed with gun'
- Iran patiently explains to the US why Persian ships operate in the Persian Gulf
- If you're looking for the SHTF look: Nordstrom is selling a pair of dirty jeans for $425 — and people are furious
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
- Sweating, shaking pharmaceutical CEO says he can stop profiting off opioid epidemic anytime he wants
- Lavrov accused of microaggression after assuming Tillerson's gender identity
- Lavrov's April Fools' Day prank - CNN can't take a joke
- Polar bear sighted 'praying' at the foot of a cross
Mixed messages
Quote of the Day
The Truth is not Arbitrary or a Matter of Opinion, but can be Investigated, and Those who Earnestly Search for the Truth will Find It. The Truth is Hidden to the Blind, but he who has the Mental Eye Sees the Truth.
- Buddha - The Three Personalities of Buddha, XCVIII
Recent Comments
Postmodernist relativism strikes again.
I love this gentleman. He accurately assesses and describes a situation with succinctness and clarity.
Wow. I really like Putin. Can't wait. I don't get Showtime, but maybe I can sign up for the free trial period or something (retiree here).
Shut the government down! What good are they doing? I don't see it. All they'll do is keep spending money they don't have. Our money! Borrowing...
More mad science: Franken-citrus coming to a store near you?A new ruling is expected to pave the way for genetically modified citrus to enter your local stores—but a loophole allows the food industry to keep you in the dark about the nature of the fruit...