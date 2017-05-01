April 30th, 2017 spring storm drops snow near Cozad, NE. This is a look near I-80 and Highway 21.
A powerful spring storm is moving across Nebraska this weekend. The eastern part of the state saw mostly rain on Sunday, while west of Kearney got snow.

As of Sunday afternoon the 10/11 Weather team said over the last 48 hours Lincoln's seen 1.5 inches of rain, 3+ inches in Columbus and 2.5+ inches in York.

In Lincoln rain didn't stop the Old Cheney Farmers' Market from it's opening weekend. Although vendors told 10/11 there were notably less people who came out Sunday. Typically hundreds of people fill the market near 56th and Old Cheney, but by noon there were only a few dozen.

Nebraska 511 reported I-80 near Lexington was closed due to a jack knifed semi-truck around 2:00 Sunday afternoon. It reopened around 5:15pm. Traffic was rerouted onto the shoulder according to the Nebraska 511 Twitter account.

Nebraska 511 reported both Highway 23 and 83 were closed for several hours Sunday. Highway 23 reopened around 7:20pm in both directions south of Eustis after a semi-truck jack knifed. Highway 83 is also back between McCook to the Kansas state line, after crews cleaned up and fixed downed power lines.

Dawson Public Power District says at least 1500 of their customers are without power.

Dawson says their phones have been ringing off the hook because of the high call volume and crews are currently working to restore power to its customers.

However, the high winds are making it very difficult for crews to their jobs because, "we make progress in one area, then another outage will occur. Some have had power restored, only to have another outage."

The majority of these outages are in Dawson County, but outages are also occurring in isolated areas.

Dawson strongly encourages customers to report any power outages by calling their number, as they say they cannot take information through social media in order to ensure they are dispatched to the right location.