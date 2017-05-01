A powerful spring storm is moving across Nebraska this weekend. The eastern part of the state saw mostly rain on Sunday,As of Sunday afternoon the 10/11 Weather team said over the last 48 hours Lincoln's seen 1.5 inches of rain, 3+ inches in Columbus and 2.5+ inches in York.In Lincoln rain didn't stop the Old Cheney Farmers' Market from it's opening weekend. Although vendors told 10/11 there were notably less people who came out Sunday. Typically hundreds of people fill the market near 56th and Old Cheney, but by noon there were only a few dozen.Nebraska 511 reported I-80 near Lexington was closed due to a jack knifed semi-truck around 2:00 Sunday afternoon. It reopened around 5:15pm. Traffic was rerouted onto the shoulder according to the Nebraska 511 Twitter account.Nebraska 511 reported both Highway 23 and 83 were closed for several hours Sunday. Highway 23 reopened around 7:20pm in both directions south of Eustis after a semi-truck jack knifed. Highway 83 is also back between McCook to the Kansas state line, after crews cleaned up and fixedDawson Public Power District says at least 1500 of their customers are without power.Dawson strongly encourages customers to report any power outages by calling their number, as they say they cannot take information through social media in order to ensure they are dispatched to the right location.