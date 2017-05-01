Blue Plasma streams Canada
During the massive solar storm that took down power grids across North America and other parts of Europe the ESA some how steered a satellite into a 25KM wide new plasma stream after an observer on the ground alerted them to the new never before see light in the sky, named "Steve". Also during this time of power outages, the auroral forecast disappeared for 12 hours, the time from 03:30-15;00 UTC were missing.


