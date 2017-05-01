© Wisam Hashlamoun/Apa Images



Israeli bulldozers destroyed all the water pipelines providing services to the village of Bardala yesterday morning in the northern occupied West Bank district of Tubas.Bisharat added that Israeli forces claimed that residents in the village were stealing the water through the lines in order to use the water for agriculture and farming. But Bisharat rejected the accusation.Earlier this year, Israeli forces destroyed a water pipeline running between the Bedouin communities of Al-Hadidiya and Al-Ras Al-Ahmar in the northern Jordan Valley, east of the Tubas district.Amnesty International estimates that up to 200,000 Palestinians in the West Bank do not have access to running water.