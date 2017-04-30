© Marla Brose



The spring snow storm that socked New Mexico has shut down highways and state museums.The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2qjELvi ) that state-run museums in Santa Fe were closed due to weather, including the New Mexico History Museum, New Mexico Museum of Art, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture and the Museum of International Folk Art.In Southern Arizona, meteorologists also issued a freeze warning near Tucson, including parts of Cochise County, from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.Source: AP