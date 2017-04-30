is live in:
Snow storm socks New Mexico, closing highways, state museums
Sat, 29 Apr 2017 12:23 UTC
The National Weather Service on Saturday said road conditions in north and central New Mexico could be treacherous as a significant amount of snow and blowing snow has hit along Interstate 25 and Interstate 40.
State transportation officials also reported closures on I-25 and Highway 64 near Raton as of Saturday afternoon.
The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2qjELvi ) that state-run museums in Santa Fe were closed due to weather, including the New Mexico History Museum, New Mexico Museum of Art, Museum of Indian Arts and Culture and the Museum of International Folk Art.
In Southern Arizona, meteorologists also issued a freeze warning near Tucson, including parts of Cochise County, from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.
Source: AP
Respect for the truth comes close to being the basis for all morality.
Argentinians always trying to be the center of news and stuff. The Aurora ranch is not in argentina. Title is misleading. Is in Uruguay now been...
Never gonna happen. West will never listen to anyone. How delusional you should be ? Lol. It's either west way, or highway. Why acknowledge anyone...
Articles on enlightenment never explain why anyone would want to seek enlightenment. The word enlightenment implies awareness (self-awareness,...
That wasn't a general strike by any stretch of the imagination. What we saw was a few unions, mainly in the public transport sector, trying to...
Sergey Lavrov surely knows that won't happen. My guess is that this would be to highlight the fact that the US isn't interested in peace. With the...
