A line of severe storms has triggered several warnings, including a tornado warning near Columbus Friday evening.The tornado warning was issued until 8:15 a.m. for Bartholomew and Decatur counties as the storm passed through Columbus to the east.Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across south central Indiana as the storms moved through.A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for several counties in southern Indiana, including Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings and Monroe, among others further to the south and east of the WTHR viewing area.Also, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for a large portion of south central Indiana through Saturday morning.Two firefighters were injured in Morgan County when they fell through the roof of a home while responding to reports of storm damage near Paragon Friday evening. The firefighters were reportedly trying to put a tarp on top of a home that was damaged by the storms.The couple who lives in the home was emotional over the mess and the clean-up that lies ahead."I just lost it because my husband and I have just spent the last two summers remodeling the place. We got all new carpet. We got new siding and a new roof, and it was just devastating because of all the hard work we've put into the last two summers," said the homeowner.Preliminary damage reports included heavy rain and several trees down in Bartholomew County.Closer to Indianapolis a house caught fire in Brownsburg around the same time lightning was moving through the area, though it has not been confirmed that lighting was the cause of the fire.Downed trees and power lines were also a problem in Danville Friday night after storms blew through.