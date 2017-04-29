Comment: "And so did the rest of the world." This is not a fact. There were countries and leaders who were willing to accommodate Trump in ways Obama could never even approach, but Trump's display of instant chaos (his own or mandated) has had its negative effects as well...they might take him more seriously but, with the resources of the US behind him and its track record, he's become a person of concern. The window of global cooperation with a 'new and improved USA' may be closing.
It's one thing to have a lunatic in the White House who watches late night television and tweets all day. But when the same lunatic goes to war, it now emerges, he's a safer bet for democracy, a strong President who stands up to tyrants (unless they happen to be Saudis, Turks or Egyptians) and who acts out of human emotion rather than cynicism.
How else can one account for the extraordinary report in The New York Times which recorded how Trump's "anguish" at the film of dying Syrian babies had led him to abandon "isolationism"?
Americans like action, but have typically confused Trump's infantile trigger finger with mature decision-making. What else is there to think when a normally sane US columnist like David Ignatius suddenly compares Trump to Harry Truman and praises his demented President for his "flexibility" and "pragmatism"?
Comment: David R. Ignatius, is an American journalist and novelist. He is an associate editor and columnist for The Washington Post. Ignatius has either seen the light or has been ordered to suck it up in order to restore the reputation of the outlet.
This is preposterous. A madman who goofs off at something he doesn't like on CNN is just plain wacky.
Comment: An owned and manipulated industry, honesty in reporting has all but disappeared in MSM. Not even this author seems to understand it. Trump revealed an inconvenient truth or two begging to be said.
A man of unsound mind who attacks three Muslim countries - two of which were included in his seven Muslim nation refugee ban - is a danger to the world. Yet the moment he fires 59 missiles at Syria after more than 60 civilians die in an apparent chemical attack which he blames on Assad - but none after far more are massacred by a Syrian suicide bomber - even Angela Merkel takes leave of her senses and praises Trump, along with the Matron of Downing Street, Signora Mogherini and sundry other potentates. Hasn't someone cottoned on to the fact that Trump is now taking America into a shooting war?
Comment: Three words: Global Deep State. Dictation of actions and reactions.
Handing more power to the Pentagon - about the most perilous act of any US President - means that Defence Secretary James "Mad Dog" Mattis is now encouraging the head-chopping Saudis to bomb Yemen - adding even more American intelligence "assets" to this criminal enterprise — and encouraging the Gulf Arabs' delusional idea that Iran wants to conquer the Arab world. "Everywhere you look," Mattis told his Saudi hosts this month, "if there's trouble in the region, you find Iran."
Is that the case with Egypt, then, now under ISIS attack as its President "disappears" thousands of his own people? Is that the case in Turkey whose even more crazed President has now locked up tens of thousands of his own people while turning himself into a dictator-by-law?
Let's just briefly take a look at Trump's reaction to Recep Tayyip Erdogan's dodgy referendum, which has given him a Caliph's power over Turkey. A round-up of the latest figures from Turkey by the French newspaper Liberation show that there have been 47,000 arrests since last year's attempted coup, 140,000 passports revoked, 120,000 men and women fired from their jobs (including 8,000 military officers, 5,000 academics, 4,000 judges and lawyers, 65 mayors and 2,000 journalists). One thousand two hundred schools and 15 universities have been closed down, 170 newspapers, television and radio stations shut.
And after the referendum which gave Erdogan a narrow (if very dubious) majority to legitimise these outrages, Trump called the Turkish President to congratulate him on his victory. Just as he continues to congratulate Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi in his "battle" against "terror", a war which al-Sisi - whose coup d'etat against Egypt's first elected president originally brought him to power - appears to be losing. Al-Sisi, Trump enthused, would be someone "very close to him".
Comment: Diplomacy...damned if you do, damned if you don't. What are the options? What are the consequences if you ignore it?
We know that the US Special Forces raid on Yemen, in which Navy Seal William Owens died, killed more civilians than al-Qaeda members. We don't know (or, I suspect, care) very much what the "mother of all bombs" did in the Nangahar province of Afghanistan. First it killed 60 ISIS fighters. Then it killed 100 ISIS fighters and not a single civilian - surely a first in US military history? But then, weirdly, nobody has been allowed to go to the site of this monster bomb's explosion. Because civilians were indeed killed? Or because - and this is a fact - Isis survivors went on fighting American ground troops after the bombing?
Now Trump is sending a naval battle group to threaten North Korea, a past master at childish threats itself. Ye gods! And this is a man who is now "flexible" and "pragmatic"? It's instructive to note that after its first edition, The New York Times changed its headline about Trump's Syrian "anguish" to Trump Upends His Own Foreign Policy, still gifting him with a "foreign policy" (which doesn't exist) while cutting out the "anguish". I am told the first original edition headline read: On Syria Attack, Trump's Heart Came First. Intriguing. If that is correct, you can see how The New York Times slowly - far too slowly - realised it had itself started to fall in love with its shooting-from-the-hip President.
Comment: Doubt that is the case. The NYT has become painfully aware of its place on the firing line for biased and manipulative news reporting, something they have managed to get away with for decades. They are interested in restoration of their reputation. They could give two flips about falling in love with Trump. It's about the Flagship's circulation and wealth.
Now we await the battle for Korea, forgetting that earlier war which drowned the peninsula in blood, American and British as well as Korean and Chinese. Maybe Trump, in his vague, frightening way, has decided that Southeast Asia will be his real war. And there, of course, the comparison with Truman gets rather too close to home. For Truman only came in at the end of the Second World War, after Roosevelt's death, and his crowning wartime achievement was also in Southeast Asia: the atom-bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Comment: Marching on North Korea seems to be on hold. "The 'naval battle group' went the other direction." MSM's NYT reporting again, but not the case.
From the Independent:
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump said in an interview the military was sending "an armada" to the Korean Peninsula and reports at the time indicated the carrier strike group was led by the Vinson. But as tensions mounted with North Korea over the nuclear and ballistic-missile threat, it was learned last week from a New York Times story the Vinson was actually headed in another direction and not toward Korean waters.
"With regard to the Carl Vinson, that's my fault on the confusion and I'll take the hit for it," Navy Adm. Harry Harris, the four-star commander of U.S. Pacific Command, testified at a hearing of the House Committee on Armed Services. Harris explained that he made the decision to pull the aircraft carrier out of Singapore and cancel a port visit to Australia. He also ordered the carrier to proceed north. However, he said, he failed to communicate that adequately to the press. "So that is all on me."
The flap over the Vinson led to charges the Trump administration used the Vinson as just a "bluff" against Pyongyang. South Korean's Yonhap news agency ran a story with a headline, "Trump's 'armada' gaffe stains his commitment to alliance."
White House spokesman Sean Spicer was asked last week about the Vinson issue and insisted there was no intent to mislead. Harris, however, didn't explain the disconnect with the White House over the matter.
The admiral said the military has since moved the Vinson closer to the region to handle a Korean mission. "Today it sits in the Philippine Sea, just east of Okinawa and [within] striking range and power projection range of North Korea if called upon to do that," Harris said.
Heaven spare us the next 100 days.
